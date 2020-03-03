Health & Fitness

Coronavirus in Chicago: University of Chicago Medical Center treating suspected COVID-19 case

By and
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The University of Chicago Medical Center is admitting a suspected case of COVID-19, the hospital said.

The email from the hospital does not specify whether the patient is affiliated with the university.

Dr. Mark Loafman, chairman of Family Medicine at Cook County Health, explains the proper technique and duration for washing your hands to prevent the spread of illnesses. Scrubbing should continue for at least 20 seconds, which happens to be the amount of time it takes to hum the"Happy Birthday" song twice.



Hospital officials said they are following protocol by isolating the patient.

"Senior hospital leadership and leaders from our infectious diseases and infection prevention teams, along with other expert clinicians, are working closely with local, state and federal health officials and continue to apply up to date recommended guidelines," the hospital said. "We have the utmost confidence in the dedicated and highly trained team composed of nurses, physicians and other health care professionals who are providing care for this patient."

There are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with the most recent two cases being a husband and wife.

RELATED: Illinois announces 4th positive test for COVID-19

The man is being treated at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. How he was infected is unclear, but he then spread it to his wife.

She is in isolation at home. Both are in good condition.

RELATED: 100+ products that actually help fight coronavirus
Did you know these tips when it comes to hand washing and buying the right products to prevent sickness?



Cook County public health officials, along with Governor JB Pritzker addressed the growing number of cases in our state:

"We are ready to put the weight of the state behind a full-fledged response when needed and if we meet those thresholds," Governor Pritzker said.

RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois

There are now four testing labs in Illinois preparing for an influx of samples as officials call for expanded testing of patients with flu-like symptoms.

Officials said close to 300 people in the state are actively being monitored twice a day for possible symptoms.

The first two cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, also a husband and wife, have both made a full recovery, health officials said.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US

There are now more than 100 cases across the U.S. with six fatalities, with all of the deaths occurring in Washington state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health as created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
