Coronavirus in Chicago: University of Chicago Medical Center treating suspected COVID-19 case

The patient appeared to be admitted Monday night, and the coronavirus case has not yet been confirmed. Doctors are awaiting lab results.
An email from the hospital did not specify whether the patient is affiliated with the university.
"We are following rigorous isolation and infection control protocols," the hospital said in a statement addressed to the entire University of Chicago community.
"Senior hospital leadership and leaders from our infectious diseases and infection prevention teams, along with other expert clinicians, are working closely with local, state and federal health officials and continue to apply up to date recommended guidelines," the hospital said. "We have the utmost confidence in the dedicated and highly trained team composed of nurses, physicians and other health care professionals who are providing care for this patient."
If confirmed, it would become the state's fifth case of novel coronavirus. There are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with the most recent two cases being a husband and wife.
The man is being treated at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. How he was infected is unclear, but he then spread it to his wife.
She is in isolation at home. Both are in good condition.
"We're all conducting interviews, working with the hospital administration to identify all the potential close contacts," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Cook County public health officials, along with Governor JB Pritzker addressed the growing number of cases in the state Monday.
"We are ready to put the weight of the state behind a full-fledged response when needed and if we meet those thresholds," Governor Pritzker said.
There are now four testing labs in Illinois preparing for an influx of samples as officials call for expanded testing of patients with flu-like symptoms.
Officials said close to 300 people in the state are actively being monitored twice a day for possible symptoms.
The first two cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, also a husband and wife, have both made a full recovery, health officials said.
The Centers for Disease Control announced Tuesday that as of last night 60 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed nationally through local hospital systems. Testifying before Congress, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn assured lawmakers they are working as fast as possible to identify the ill, using more widespread testing than ever before.
"We should have the capacity by the end of the week to have kits available to the laboratories to perform about a million tests," Hahn said.
Seven fatalities have also been reported, all of which occurred in Washington state.
The Illinois Department of Public Health as created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.