Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: University of Chicago Laboratory Schools postpones arrival of Chinese cultural exchange students

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the Trump administration is being urged to declare coronavirus a formal public health emergency, part of a cultural exchange program for high school students in Chicago has been put on hold.

Coronavirus vs. the flu: Breakdown of numbers

EMBED More News Videos

O'Hare Airport in Chicago began screening passengers who traveled from or through Wuhan, China, for coronavirus Wednesday.



Sophie Volchenboum and Ben Sachs have studied Chinese language and culture for several years. The sophomores at University of Chicago Laboratory Schools are hoping they will still have the chance to experience it firsthand in China during a student exchange.

"I have just really wanted to experience the culture because we've always learned about it in our textbooks," Volchenboum said.

WATCH: Chicago health officials provide update on coronavirus patient
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago health officials provide an update on a Chicago woman diagnosed with coronavirus after traveling from Wuhan, China.



"I've been wanting to do it for a while especially because our Chinese teacher is really good at connecting the language to the culture in China," Sach said.

But their travel plans are in jeopardy because of the coronavirus. They are scheduled to go to China in March during their spring break. As of now, there's been no official decision to cancel that trip.

However, the arrival of Chinese students set to come here later this week as part of the exchange has been postponed. Volchenboum and Sachs were each going to host a student and are disappointed that they're not coming for now.

WATCH: Coronavirus concerns dampen Lunar New Year celebration in Chinatown
EMBED More News Videos

The Chinese New Year is among the most popular times of year for travel to and from China, but coronavirus concerns abroad and at home have put a damper on the celebrations.



"I feel for the people in China dealing with this and people that are actually suffering from this in China," Volchenboum said.

The coronavirus has caused more than 80 deaths in China and nearly 60 million people have been affected by partial or full lockdowns in Chinese cities as the country's government steps up its response.

In the U.S., there are still only five confirmed cases of coronavirus, including one in Chicago. While traveling to China is being discouraged by the U.S. State Department, the students here are holding out hope.

"I am hopeful that if not this year, it will happen in the next two years because I'm only a sophomore," Volchenboum said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagohyde parkchinau.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lakers game postponed after helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
IL previous owned helicopter in Kobe Bryant fatal crash; memorial created outside United Center
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
Possible motive for Lisle cigar shop murder-suicide written on wall of shooter's home: police
Supreme Court allows enforcement of new green card rule
What is plane effect snow and how is it created?
Bar Louie files for bankruptcy, closes dozens of restaurants
Show More
Former State Sen. Martin Sandoval charged with bribery, filing false tax return
Wienermobile pulled over for moving violation
Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy freezing drizzle, flurries
Missing woman, 40, last seen dropped off by husband at O'Hare: Police
Ice Castles to open this week in Wisconsin
More TOP STORIES News