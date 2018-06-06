HEALTH & FITNESS

UIC Hospital eases patients' pre-surgery protocol

EMBED </>More Videos

Preparing for surgery is getting a little easier for patients having surgery at UIC Hospital. It is one of a few hospitals in Illinois that does not require their patients to fast (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Preparing for surgery is getting a little easier for patients having surgery at UIC Hospital. It is one of a few hospitals in Illinois that does not require their patients to fast the night before a procedure.

Anne Krajacic is a nurse, but undergoing surgery is scary even for her. As she prepared for one a few years ago, Krajacic was instructed with the standard pre-surgical protocol, no food or liquids after midnight the night before surgery.

"I go to surgery, wake up in the recovery room, I was so nauseous. I wanted to vomit," said Krajacic.

Being a nurse, Krajacic knew she was dehydrated. Because of it, her stay in the recovery room was longer and she was still nauseous when sent home.

"Historically, the standard of care we've done is effectively starve and dehydrate patients as a matter of course no matter what time their surgery is scheduled for that day," said Dr. Ari Rubenfeld of the UIC College of Medicine.

But Rubenfeld says anesthesia has changed. Starving and dehydrating patients before surgery is no longer necessary. UIC hospital has changed its pre-surgery protocol for all patients undergoing procedures that involve anesthesia.

"We are one of the few hospitals in the State of Illinois that have systematically governed patients to be taking fluids close prior to surgery," he said.

UIC patients can drink clear fluids for up to two hours before surgery, including coffee without cream, tea, water, juices without pulp and, ideally, a sports drink. UIC gives its surgical patients Gatorade.

Krajacic underwent a second surgery, where the new protocol made a huge difference.

"When I woke up I was ecstatic. It was like night and day: No nausea, I was out of the recovery room in a short time and home by the end of the day," she said.

About 98 percent of UIC surgical patients now follow the new protocol.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhospitalsurgerydoctorsnursesChicagoUniversity VillageTri-Taylor
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Consumer Reports: Are bananas healthy?
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
Calumet City junior high closes for 2nd day due to mold
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News