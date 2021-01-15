Illinois COVID-19 Update LIVE: UK virus variant found as state reports 6,642 new cases, 123 deaths

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update on Jan. 11, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 6,642 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths Friday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 1,059,324, with a total of 18,049 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.In a press conference Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker said the majority of Illinois regions are making good progress.Regions 1, 2 and 5 will move down into Tier 2 of resurgence mitigations immediately, and most others are expected to move down a tier in the coming days if current trends continue.Region 1 includes Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties; Region 2 includes Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties; and Region 5 includes Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White and Williamson counties.Tier 2 allows the return of group fitness classes, low-risk youth sports and the reopening of museums at limited capacity.Indoor dining and bar service are not allowed in Tier 2, or even in Tier 1, and with the holidays behind us, there are renewed calls to lift that restriction."I feel very strongly that we are very close to a point where we should be talking about opening up bars and restaurants," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.But the state said Chicago and Cook County do not yet meet the metrics to ease restrictions.Lightfoot said she would talk to the governor about restaurants and bars reopening.are planning to welcome back customers Friday for indoor dining against state orders, part of a growing trend in the Chicago area.Pritzker said Friday it appears the careful reopening of bars and restaurants likely will not lead to a resurgence once regions reach Tier 1.Restaurants and bars in Regions in Tier 1 can open indoor dining with capacity limited to the lesser of 25 people or 25 percent of room capacity. Additionally, establishments must serve food and indoor tables must be limited to no more than four people, with reservations limited to two hours. Outdoor dining regulations remain unchanged.He also said hundreds of vaccination sites will be brought online in the coming weeks, in an effort to expand COVID-19 vaccine access.Phase 1A of Illinois' COVID-19 vaccination plan is on track to be substantially completed next week, Pritzker said, with the entire state moving to 1B on Jan. 25.In accordance with local progress, IDPH has permitted local health departments who have already substantially completed their 1A populations to move forward with 1B in order to leave no vaccine on the shelves.The first case of the COVID-19 strain first identified in the UK has been found in Illinois, health officials said Friday.Evidence suggests that this variant can spread more easily than most currently-circulating strains of COVID-19, but there is no evidence that the new strain affects the sensitivity of diagnostic tests or that it causes more severe illness or increased risk of death. In addition, data suggest current vaccines will be effective and safe in providing protection against the variant."This news isn't surprising and doesn't change our guidance around COVID-19. We must double down on the recommended safety strategies we know help stop the spread of this virus," CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. "In order to protect Chicago, please continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, do not have outside guests in your home, and get vaccinated when it is your turn."CDPH, IDPH and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in collaboration with various public health agencies, are closely monitoring this strain."When we learned of this and other COVID-19 variants, we increased our surveillance efforts by performing genomic sequence testing on an increased number of specimens," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.A follow-up case investigation by CDPH found that the individual had travelled to the UK and the Middle East in the 14 days prior to the diagnosis. CDPH has worked to identify close contacts of the individual to reinforce the importance of adherence with quarantine and isolation measures.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 107,156 specimens for a total 14,564,776.As of Thursday night, 3,446 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 712 patients were in the ICU and 386 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 8 - 14 is 7.7%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.As of Thursday night, 726,475 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 268,525 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 995,000.IDPH reports that a total of 447,348 vaccine doses, including 56,624 at long-term facilities. 