Mercy Hospital not allowed to close after unanimous review board vote

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Hospital Facilities and Services Review Board voted unanimously Tuesday to deny Mercy Hospital's application to close early next year.That allows for Mercy to resubmit their application at a later time.The Bronzeville neighborhood hospital and Chicago's oldest, serves mostly low-income residents, the elderly and people of color.The next closest hospital is several miles away. It's closure would create what the community calls a health care desert on the South Side.Mercy Hospital is owned by Trinity Health.Trinity health has expressed wanting to close because there are too many empty hospital beds and on-going operational losses of $4 million dollars a month.