CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Hospital Facilities and Services Review Board voted unanimously Tuesday to deny Mercy Hospital's application to close early next year.
That allows for Mercy to resubmit their application at a later time.
The Bronzeville neighborhood hospital and Chicago's oldest, serves mostly low-income residents, the elderly and people of color.
The next closest hospital is several miles away. It's closure would create what the community calls a health care desert on the South Side.
Mercy Hospital is owned by Trinity Health.
Trinity health has expressed wanting to close because there are too many empty hospital beds and on-going operational losses of $4 million dollars a month.
Mercy Hospital not allowed to close after unanimous review board vote
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More