Health & Fitness

Unhealthy diets more deadly than cigarettes, study says

EMBED <>More Videos

A new study says unhealthy diets kill more people than cigarettes do.

A new study says unhealthy diets kill more people than cigarettes do.

In 2017, there were 11 million deaths worldwide attributed to an unhealthy diet, according to a study published in The Lancet.

Half were reportedly caused by high intake of sodium and low intake of whole grains and fruits.

Researchers evaluated the food consumption of adults 25 and older in 195 different countries by looking at data dating back to 1990.

The Mediterranean diet, which focuses heavily on fruits, vegetables, fish, whole grains and nuts, was recently named the best health regimen by the U.S. News and World Report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfitnessworld newsfoodvegetablecigarettesresearchstudyfruitdietssodiumhealth food
TOP STORIES
Person shot at Secretary of State facility in Chicago Heights
Batavia HS cleared after report of person armed with rifle
Felicity Huffman to plead guilty in alleged college admissions scam
Man charged with DUI for crash with squad car
Secret Service director to leave Trump administration
Commuters wait, man loads trees onto NY subway
Dashcam video shows officer dragged by DUI suspect
Show More
28 hurt, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot requests delay on Lincoln yards vote
Cubs taking on Pittsburgh Pirates in Home Opener Monday
Anonymous donors give car to young woman raising 5 siblings
Arsonist lit apartment lobby on fire as residents slept: police
More TOP STORIES News