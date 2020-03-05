Coronavirus

United Airlines warns employees about reduction in flight schedules because of coronavirus outbreak

By
SAN FRANCISCO -- Executive management at United Airlines has sent an email to its employees indicating it is planning 20 percent reductions in its international flight schedules and 10 percent reductions in domestic schedules this month with plans to do similar reductions in May as a result of COVID-19 declines in passenger demand.

The airline also said it will offer U.S. based employees the opportunity "to apply for a voluntary, unpaid leave of absence or in some cases, a reduced schedule."

A hiring freeze has been implemented through at least June 30, except for roles it considers critical to its operations.

RELATED: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US

Management and administrative employees will be deferred from April 1 until July 1.

This will not affect employees covered by collective bargaining agreements.

The schedule reductions are scheduled to be made public on March 7.

RELATED: State of emergency declared in Los Angeles amid coronavirus outbreak, 6 new cases confirmed

The memo to United employees, sent by board chairman Oscar Munoz and CEO Scott Kirby, said the airline is working closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and federal officials to keep customers and employees safe.

"We sincerely hope that these latest measures are enough, but the dynamic nature of this outbreak requires us to be nimble and flexible moving forward in how we respond," the memo read.

Munoz was among the airline executives who met with President Donald Trump at the White House Wednesday morning to discuss COVID-19, passenger safety and the outbreak's impact on the industry.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscounited airlinesair travelcoronavirushealth careairlinetourism
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
First believed case of 'community spread' coronavirus in NY
Coronavirus concerns: Cruise ship heading to SF held off coast
Newsom declares statewide emergency due to coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS
Glencoe public works employee exposed to confirmed case of COVID-19: officials
US coronavirus death toll hits 11 as nursing home investigated
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Glencoe public works employee exposed to confirmed case of COVID-19: officials
R. Kelly due in Chicago court, expected to enter plea to updated indictment
US coronavirus death toll hits 11 as nursing home investigated
Elizabeth Warren drops out of race for president
Events canceled, universities make policy changes due to COVID-19 concerns
McHenry woman laid to rest for final time next to mother
Prosecutors dropping misdemeanor charges against mother of nursing student killed in Avalon Park shooting
Show More
CPD officers involved in Red Line shooting relieved of powers
Lady Gaga is coming to Wrigley this summer
Buffalo Wild Wings offering college basketball fans chance to live in Lincoln Park restaurant
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy with brief showers Thursday
Katy Perry reveals she's pregnant in new music video
More TOP STORIES News