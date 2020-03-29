coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: United Center hosts PPE supply drive for first responders fighting growing COVID-19 patient caseload

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The United Center is helping collect personal protective equipment (PPE) needed for first responders dealing with the growing caseload of COVID-19 patients around the Chicago-area.

Sunday, the arena that typically houses the Bulls, Blackhawks and a variety of other events is repurposing their space to try and help fill the need.

The event space is hosting a PPE supply drive starting at noon Sunday.

Among the items needed includes: protective eye wear like goggle, face masks and shields, medical gloves, and disposable protective gowns and biohazard bags.

If you have items you would like to donate, stop by the United Center- Lot F. For a full detailed list of items needed CLICK HERE.
