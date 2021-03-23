Health & Fitness

COVID vaccine Chicago: United Center vaccination site opening drive-thru Tuesday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The United Center COVID vaccine site will begin offering drive-thru vaccinations starting Tuesday.

People can still walk into the site, but a reminder, you must have an appointment.


The entrance for drive-thru appointments is in lot C on Warren Boulevard, between Damen Avenue and Wood Street. Vehicles are asked to enter from Warren Boulevard.

RELATED: United Center vaccination site opens after brief delay, scheduling confusion

The entrance for walk-up appointments is in lot E on the corner of Wood and Madison streets.


Translators and American Sign Language interpreters are available.

RELATED: Chicago mayor goes door-to-door to get vaccines to Back of the Yards residents

To register for an appointment at the United Center, visit www.zocdoc.com/vaccine or call the multilingual hotline (312) 746-4835 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
