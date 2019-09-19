Health & Fitness

University of Chicago hospital nurses will strike Friday, union says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- National Nurses United said nurses at the University of Chicago Medical Center will strike Friday after talks between the union and hospital management broke down Thursday night.

The Midwest director of National Nurses United announced that the strike was on shortly after 8:30 pm. Thursday. Hospital officials have not yet commented.

Hospital officials notified the hospital's staff Monday with a memo outlining the plans, should at least 2,200 nurses go on strike as planned.

RELATED: University of Chicago Medical Center moves patients to other hospitals in anticipation for nurses' strike

Univeristy of Chicago Medical Center's contract with the National Nurses Union expired in April. Their main concern is the caregiver workload. In the past year and a half, workers have filed more than 17,000 reports of unsafe conditions to management.

Once notified of the strike, the hospital scaled back operations. Some of the babies and children in the hospital's neonatal and pediatric intensive care units were transferred in anticipation of the strike.

The hospital said that it plans to replace the nurses for five days, per its contract with the agency providing temporary nurses, even though the nurses will strike for just one day.

The hospital will stop accepting new patient transfers from other hospitals and is rescheduling some elective surgeries and appointments, a memo from U of C stated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshyde parkchicagounion contractuniversity of chicagohospitalstrikenurses
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hawthorn Woods residents want neighbors to get rid of dogs after brutal attack
3 dead, 1 critically injured in West Garfield Park shooting
Teen from Iowa shot in South Chicago will lose eye, family says
Police search for bicyclist who shot woman in Fulton River District
Logan Square neighbors fundraise for ice cream man
UFOs are real, U.S. Navy says
Justin Trudeau apologizes for wearing brownface during 2001 school event
Show More
Healthy man brain dead in 9 days from mosquito virus in Michigan
Chicago to release Inspector General reports, reform parking fines
Witnesses describe finding 9-year-old's body during murder trial
City Council vote gives more power to condo owners who want to keep homes
Dillinger kin now want pre-Christmas exhumation of gangster's body
More TOP STORIES News