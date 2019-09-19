University of Chicago hospital nurses will strike Friday, union says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- National Nurses United said nurses at the University of Chicago Medical Center will strike Friday after talks between the union and hospital management broke down Thursday night.The Midwest director of National Nurses United announced that the strike was on shortly after 8:30 pm. Thursday. Hospital officials have not yet commented.Hospital officials notified the hospital's staff Monday with a memo outlining the plans, should at least 2,200 nurses go on strike as planned.Univeristy of Chicago Medical Center's contract with the National Nurses Union expired in April. Their main concern is the caregiver workload. In the past year and a half, workers have filed more than 17,000 reports of unsafe conditions to management.Once notified of the strike, the hospital scaled back operations. Some of the babies and children in the hospital's neonatal and pediatric intensive care units were transferred in anticipation of the strike.The hospital said that it plans to replace the nurses for five days, per its contract with the agency providing temporary nurses, even though the nurses will strike for just one day.The hospital will stop accepting new patient transfers from other hospitals and is rescheduling some elective surgeries and appointments, a memo from U of C stated.