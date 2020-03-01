Coronavirus in US: At least 70 infected as 1st COVID-19 patient dies in Washington

WASHINGTON -- Washington has declared a state of emergency after the first new coronavirus death on U.S. soil, and on Sunday, a new presumptive case was confirmed in Rhode Island, bringing the U.S. total to 70.
The Rhode Island patient, a person in their 40s, had traveled to Italy mid-February and is currently being treated at a hospital.
The Washington state patient who died was a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions and no history of travel or contact with a known COVID-19 case
Gov. Jay Inslee directed state agencies to use "all resources necessary" to prepare for and respond to the coronavirus outbreak. The declaration also allows the use of the Washington National Guard, if necessary.
Seeking to reassure the American public, President Donald Trump said there was "no reason to panic" as the new coronavirus claimed its first victim inside the U.S. The White House also announced new restrictions on international travel to prevent its spread.
Trump, speaking Saturday only moments after the death in Washington state was announced, took a more measured approach a day after he complained that the virus threat was being overblown and that his political enemies were perpetuating a "hoax."
"This is very serious stuff," he said, but still insisted the criticism of his administration's handling of the virus outbreak was a hoax.
Trump appeared at a hastily called news conference in the White House briefing room with Vice President Mike Pence and top public health officials to announce that the U.S. was banning travel to Iran and urging Americans not to travel to regions of Italy and South Korea where the virus has been prevalent.
The president also said he was considering additional restrictions, including closing the U.S. border with Mexico in response to the virus' spread, but later added: "This is not a border that seems to be much of a problem right now."
"We're thinking about all borders," he said.
The global death toll of coronavirus has reached nearly 3,000 people as more than 60 countries around the world continue to report their findings to the World Health Organization. The Dominican Republic reported its first case Sunday.
Health officials said a 62-year-old Italian man had arrived in the country on Feb. 22 without showing symptoms. He was being treated in isolation at a military hospital and "has not shown serious complications."
Meanwhile, British cruise ship passengers who had been denied entry to the Dominican Republic due to the virus fears at last found a place to dock - the Dutch territory of St. Maarten.
