CDC: 940 cases of measles in 26 states so far this year

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said this year's count of measles cases has surpassed 900, and could reach the nation's highest tally.

The CDC has reported a total of 940 confirmed cases of the measles in the U.S. so far this year.

Health officials warn of possible measles exposure in Chicago

Officials said that number is very close to surpassing the number of cases reported during the outbreak in 1994. That year the country was hit with 936 confirmed cases of the measles.

In all, 26 states have reported cases this year. Eight cases of measles have been confirmed in Chicago. New York has more new cases reported weekly than any other state.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus spread through the air. Here's what you need to know to protect your family.



Those who think they may have been exposed should check their vaccine records or contact their healthcare providers to determine if they need to be immunized.

Officials report that Chicago has one of the highest rates of measles vaccination in the country.

For more information about measles, contact your health care provider or visit www.cityofchicago.org/measles.

