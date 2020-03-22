Coronavirus

US now has 3rd highest coronavirus case total in world

The United States now has the third-highest coronavirus case total in the world.

The number of confirmed infections in the U.S. reached 27,700 cases on Sunday, followed by Spain with approximately 28,500 and Italy with more than 53,500.

While China's mainland still has the most total cases over time, at more than 81,000, at least 65,000 have recovered.

This comes as the global death toll passed 13,000 overnight, and Italy announced its biggest day-to-day increase of infections, with nearly 800 new deaths.

Worldwide, more than 308,000 people have been infected and over 13,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. About 150 countries now have confirmed cases, and deaths have been reported in more than 30 American states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
'Come back and join the fight': Gov. Pritzker calls on retired doctors, nurses to return to frontlines
Congress 'very close' to relief plan deal involving $1,200 checks
'Stay-at-home' order inspires citywide 'Livin' on a Prayer' sing-along
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Come back and join the fight': Gov. Pritzker calls on retired doctors, nurses to return to frontlines
Illinois' 'stay-at-home' order in effect as COVID-19 cases rise to 753
What is and isn't allowed during Illinois' stay-at-home order
Holy Name Cathedral Sunday Mass to be broadcast on ABC7 Chicago
What to know about Illinois' 753 COVID-19 cases
Cook County first responders get thousands of masks, gloves amid shortage
'Stay-at-home' order inspires citywide 'Livin' on a Prayer' sing-along
Show More
Chicago-area residents answer call for blood donations
President Trump sends personal letter to Kim Jong Un offering anti-virus cooperation
Metra reducing services amid COVID-19 crisis
Trump says he's using Stafford Act to declare 'major disaster'
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Sunday with evening wintry mix
More TOP STORIES News