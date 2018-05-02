HEALTH & FITNESS

US surgeon general talks about opioid epidemic in Kane County

EMBED </>More Videos

Fighting the opioid epidemic is a priority for U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams. (WLS)

By
Fighting the opioid epidemic is a priority for U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

On Wednesday, he participated in a forum in Kane County -- where opioid overdoses is a leading cause of death -- that looked at the issue. The forum was hosted by Congressman Randy Hultgren, of the 14th District.

A month ago, Adams issued a rare advisory encouraging more people to routinely carry the overdose reversing drug naloxone. He said the second step is decreasing demand by discouraging doctors from prescribing pain medication.

"There is a killer in far too many of our medicine cabinets, we know that 4 out of 5 heroin users get started with prescription opioid medication," said Adams.

During Wednesday's forum, the surgeon general reminded the audience that every 12.5 minutes someone dies from an opioid overdose in the country.

Robin Dale's 26 year old son Matthew died in December.

"I was surprised it was our son, he played baseball, all the sports, he did everything a kid would typically do, we are a good family and he got caught up in it and there was no stopping it."

Dale said more must be done to educate students, as young as middle schoolers, and parents about the dangers of opioids.

Others on the front lines said not nearly enough money is being spent on treatment or long term recover.

"When the AIDS epidemic was at its peak, they were allocating $23,000 per patient, they are allocating $133 per person struggling with opioid misuse disorder", said Tim Ryan, an anti-heroin activist. Ryan is a recovering addict who now helps addicts.

He said the crisis is only getting worse: "I'm sick and tired of burying people."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthopioidsdrug addictiondrugsKane County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Consumer Reports: Are bananas healthy?
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
Calumet City junior high closes for 2nd day due to mold
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
More News