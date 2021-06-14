Health & Fitness

Vaccinated visitors soon can take off masks at Walt Disney World

EMBED <>More Videos

Disney World Orlando lifting some mask mandates next Tuesday

ORLANDO, Florida -- Walt Disney World in Florida is making it easier to see smiles again, but guests still can't hug the characters.

Starting Tuesday, face masks will be optional for visitors to the theme park resort who are vaccinated, though Disney workers won't require proof of vaccination, the company said on its website.

Visitors who aren't fully vaccinated still will need to wear face masks indoors and on all rides and attractions. Because vaccines aren't yet available for children under age 12, they too will have to mask up still.

All visitors, whether vaccinated or not, will still be required to wear face coverings on buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner, the resort's aerial gondola, according to the latest guidelines.

The decision on masks is Disney World's latest tweak to the virus-related safety rules it created when the coronavirus pandemic was declared in March 2020. Disney World closed for two months last year at the start of the outbreak and reopened last summer with strict safety guidelines that involved masking, social distancing and crowd limits.

Last month, Disney officials started allowing visitors to go without masks outdoors. Disney officials said they expect to ease up on physical distancing guidelines in the near future.

"It's important to remember that some experiences and entertainment may still be operating with limited capacity or may remain temporarily unavailable," the company said on its website. "We're not quite ready to bring back everything yet, but we are optimistic and look forward to the day when Disney pals and princesses are able to hug once again."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfloridaface masktravelcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicdisney worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Fire debris was raining down on us': Residents evacuate after Rockton chemical plant explosion
Carjacking safety tips: What to do if you are in a fake accident
Teen girl kidnapped off street in Peru, IL
Mother of 3 killed in 'brazen' South Side weekend mass shooting, 9 others injured
Family of security guard killed in Gary to remember him at White Sox game
Chicago Weather: Few showers possible before sundown
Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Show More
'Tribeca At Home' brings NY film festival to your couch
Our America: Black Freedom | Watch full episode
CDC suspends import of dogs from countries with high rabies risk
Disneyland dropping mask policy for fully vaccinated guests starting June 15
4 mass shootings in 6 hours leave 38 wounded, 6 dead
More TOP STORIES News