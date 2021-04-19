Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,959 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths; Vaccine allocations for Chicago area surge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 1,959 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 related deaths Monday.There have been 1,304,200 total COVID cases, including 21,685 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.As Chicago joins the rest of Illinois in expanding vaccine eligibility as broadly as possible, the state appears to be shifting its allocation strategy, sending less vaccine downstate and more to the Chicago area.Though the pausing of the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has dealt a blow to supply, total allocations for the Chicago area are surging.DuPage County is set to receive this week an all-time high of more than 44,000 first doses, 85% more than its previous weekly high. It comes after it was announced the state was sending Chicago more than 50,000 doses."It's my expectation as we start to get more vaccine, more and more people including younger people will get the vaccine," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.Where is that supply coming from? After months of allocating vaccine based on county population, state data shows more than 60 counties, mostly downstate, are receiving zero first doses from the state this week.As of Sunday night, 2,128 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 491 patients were in the ICU and 227 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 47,506 specimens for a total of 21,776,820 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 12-18, is 4.7%.A total of 9,930,945 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.A total of 8,119,867 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 125,212 doses. There were 65,233 doses reported administered in Illinois Sunday.The deaths reported Monday include:Cook County: 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s-DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s-Mason County: 1 male 60s-Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s-St. Clair County: 1 female 80s-Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s-Winnebago County: 1 male 50s