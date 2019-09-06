Health & Fitness

Vegetarians may have higher risk of stroke, study says

New research offers both good and bad news for vegetarians.

A study of about 50,000 people over nearly 20 years shows that people who don't eat meat may have an up to 20% higher risk of stroke than those who do. Researchers believe it may either be due to low cholesterol levels or certain nutritional deficiencies, CNN reported.

Vegetarians who also eat fish didn't show any increased risk of stroke, according to the study published in medical journal The BMJ.

Researchers also found that vegetarians cut their risk of heart disease by 22%. Some physicians said the reduction in heart disease outweighs the stroke risk.

Vegetarians who eat fish have a 13% lower risk of heart disease than meat-eaters.
