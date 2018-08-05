Veteran may receive kidney from fellow service member

A military veteran battling a kidney disease has a chance at a new life thanks to a brother in arms.Lydia Burden was forced to retire from the Army because of her kidney disease, but Christopher Pierce recently offered to donate his kidney to her.Pierce is a total stranger, but his offer could save Burden's life. The two are connected only by their military service.Pierce and Burden matched on a website called donors.com. They are currently waiting to hear from doctors Emery University if they are a match.