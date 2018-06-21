HEALTH & FITNESS

VIDEO: Mom breaks down in tears as 1-year-old daughter hears for first time

EMBED </>More Videos

Heartwarming video shows a mother breaking down in tears as her young daughter hears sound for the very first time. (WLS)

FORT WORTH, Texas (WLS) --
Heartwarming video shows a mother breaking down in tears as her young daughter hears sound for the very first time.

Cook Children's, a nonprofit pediatric healthcare organization based in Fort Worth, Texas, shared the video of one-year-old Ayla as her new cochlear implants helped her hear for the first time.

In the video, Ayla puts her hand up to her ear with a delighted look on her face, and wiggles on her mom's lap. Her mom bursts into tears in at her daughter's progress.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhearing aidchildren's healthu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Consumer Reports: Are bananas healthy?
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
Calumet City junior high closes for 2nd day due to mold
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News