Heartwarming video shows a mother breaking down in tears as her young daughter hears sound for the very first time.Cook Children's, a nonprofit pediatric healthcare organization based in Fort Worth, Texas, shared the video of one-year-old Ayla as her new cochlear implants helped her hear for the first time.In the video, Ayla puts her hand up to her ear with a delighted look on her face, and wiggles on her mom's lap. Her mom bursts into tears in at her daughter's progress.