Health & Fitness

Video shows South Korean business sprayed with disinfectant due to coronavirus

DAEGU, South Korea -- New video from South Korea shows how businesses there are working to battle the spread of coronavirus.

The video shows a beauty salon being sprayed with disinfectant. The salon in the city of Daegu said they felt it was necessary due to the virus.

Most of the cases in South Korea are in the city of Daegu and are believed to be connected to the Shincheonji Church.

Businesses across the country such as gymnasiums and cafes took to social media to show their disinfection work.

Early Thursday, South Korea reported 171 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to more than 1,700.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirussouth korea
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
Elderly couple swarmed by police in case of mistaken identity in Oak Park
Police release surveillance video of Avalon Park shooting suspects
Man stabbed on CTA Blue Line train in Loop after accidentally bumping into woman, police say
Jury selection begins Thursday in trial of man accused of killing CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer
'I Have a Dream' virtual reality exhibit debuts at DuSable Museum
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold, mostly sunny Thursday
Show More
Man killed, another critical after shooting in Grand Crossing: police
City leaders meet about 2nd e-scooter pilot program, docking stations
Dunkin's new Snackin' Bacon was made for meat lovers
Coronavirus: First US case of unknown origin
CPD to overhaul gang-affiliate database, introduce new system
More TOP STORIES News