Windy City LIVE

VitaLife meal moment of the day: Shopping healthy

CHICAGO -- This segment is produced with & sponsored by VitaLife Weight Loss Program.

For all this week we are giving you one healthy eating tip a day from the founder of the VitaLife Weight Loss Program - Davis Jaspers. Monday is all about shopping for healthy foods. Think eating healthy costs more? Think again...

Davis headed out to the Fresh Thyme Farmers Market www.freshthyme.com in Joliet to show us how.

For more on how to shop healthy without breaking the bank - and a complete shopping list AND recipes for the week - head to the VitaLife website: www.vitalifeweightloss.com/
