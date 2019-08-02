This segment is produced with & sponsored by VitaLife Weight Loss Program.
For all this week, we are giving you one healthy eating tip a day from the founder of the VitaLife Weight Loss Program - Davis Jaspers.
Friday is all about water. Hydration is essential, but what happens when we don't get enough? Jaspers let's us know.
For more on hydration, head to the Vitalife website: https://www.vitalifeweightloss.com/
VitaLife meal moment of the day: water
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More