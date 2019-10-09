Vitalife Weight Loss Program can help average Joe lose 40 lb in 40 days

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Vitalife.
Can you drop up to 40 pounds in 40 days? It is possible with the Vitalife Weight Loss Program. Creator Davis Jaspers stopped by WCL to tell us about the program and introduces us to an "average Joe" - Joe Gambino - who let us follow his weight loss journey.
The Vitalife program analyzes your specific needs and creates a specific program just for you. And it is diet alone - no exercise!
We will catch up with Joe half way through the program and then again when he finishes to see what the final total is.
For more information - and t get the Windy City Live special for only $27 - check out the Vitalife Weight Loss website or call them at 844-988-THIN.
