HEALTH & FITNESS

Vitalife Weight Loss Program: Week 2

EMBED </>More Videos

On April 5, we met Dawn Avello and Shawn Martin. They embarked on the Vitalife Weight Loss Program, where you can lose up to 40 pounds in 40 days. (WLS)

On April 5, we met Dawn Avello and Shawn Martin. They embarked on the Vitalife Weight Loss Program, where you can lose up to 40 pounds in 40 days.

Davis Jaspers, who founded the program, was in studio to explain how it works.

We are two weeks into the program and it's time for a check-in! Dawn and Shawn sent us videos, tracking their progress. We took a look at their check-ins and found out from Davis what changes are happening to our two participants as they lose the weight.

What will their final results be? We'll bring Dawn and Shawn into the studio in May with their final weight loss totals and a makeover.

For the $27 introductory special, call 844-988-THIN or visit www.vitalifeweightloss.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthWindy City LIVEweight losshealthy livingstaying healthy
HEALTH & FITNESS
Consumer Reports: Are bananas healthy?
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
Calumet City junior high closes for 2nd day due to mold
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News