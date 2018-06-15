<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3610731" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Environmental officials are warning the public to be vigilant about giant hogweed, an invasive plant that can cause burning, scarring and even blindness to those who come into direct contact with its sap. (Oed/ullstein bild via Getty Images)