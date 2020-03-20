Coronavirus

WATCH: Emergency medicine physician answers your questions about COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dr. Daryl Wilson, an emergency medicine physician with Edward Hospital in Naperville, answered questions from ABC7 viewers Friday morning.

RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois

One viewer asked, "Do you think people may have already had coronavirus and thought they had the flu, but never got tested for flu?"

"That's more than likely true," Dr. Wilson said. "My colleagues and I were seeing patients had flu-like illnesses and didn't test positive for flu and we send them home with a viral syndrome. So they could have had coronavirus at that time as well."

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Daryl Wilson, an emergency medicine physician with Edward Hospital in Naperville, answered questions from ABC7 viewers Friday morning.



EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Daryl Wilson, an emergency medicine physician with Edward Hospital in Naperville, answered questions from ABC7 viewers Friday morning.



EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Daryl Wilson, an emergency medicine physician with Edward Hospital in Naperville, answered questions from ABC7 viewers Friday morning.



The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnapervillecoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisdoctorsstaying healthyvirus
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Tax Day pushed back amid viral outbreak: Mnuchin
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
'Onward' to arrive on Disney+ early
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'If you violate this order, there will be consequences': Lightfoot orders sick to stay home
Safety tips for food delivery amid coronavirus pandemic
What to know about Illinois' 422 COVID-19 cases
Oak Park shelter-in-place order takes effect
Trump's team to propose $2400 per couple, $1200 per person
Bartlett preschooler tests positive for COVID-19
Illinois' COVID-19 cases rise to 422, including 4 deaths
Show More
Trump says states should do more to address coronavirus crisis
Geneva couple gets engaged outside Edward Hospital
Grand Princess passengers in quarantine refuse COVID-19 tests
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy, cold Friday
Chicago couple forced to cancel wedding due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News