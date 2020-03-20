WATCH: Emergency medicine physician answers your questions about COVID-19

RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois
One viewer asked, "Do you think people may have already had coronavirus and thought they had the flu, but never got tested for flu?"
"That's more than likely true," Dr. Wilson said. "My colleagues and I were seeing patients had flu-like illnesses and didn't test positive for flu and we send them home with a viral syndrome. So they could have had coronavirus at that time as well."
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.