Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot, actor Sean Penn tour new Chicago COVID-19 testing site: WATCH LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot was joined by actor Sean Penn for a tour of one of Chicago's COVID-19 testing facilities.
Penn is a co-founder of the community group CORE, which has partnered with the city to set up testing sites.
"These new sites serve as the cornerstone of our effort to dramatically expand COVID-19 testing in Chicago through the rest of the month, with a special focus on our communities of color, which have been disproportionately impacted by this disease," said Mayor Lightfoot. "With the incredible support from our partners at CORE and Curative, our entire city will also be able to move that much closer to Phase Three of our reopening plan that will allow us to safely ease restrictions on many businesses, support our recovery from this crisis, and get Chicago back on track."
"We are honored to work alongside collaborative and capable partners such as Mayor Lightfoot and the Rainbow Coalition to offer free testing to Chicago, particularly for communities who are disproportionately affected by the pandemic," Penn said.
One site at Guaranteed Rate Field, 333 W 35th St., will be dedicated to first responders and healthcare workers.
The other five testing sites will be located at:
-Saucedo Elementary School, 2850 West 24th BLVD.;
-Dr. Jorge Prieto Math and Science Academy, 2331 N Central Ave.;
-Kennedy-King College, 6301 South Halsted St.;
-Gately Park, 744 E. 103rd St.;
-Senka Park, 5656 South St. Louis Avenue.
The testing sites at Saucedo Elementary and Dr. Jorge Prieto Math and Science Academy both opened last Friday.
Mayor Lightfoot emphasized that testing at the sites will be free of charge and people can be tested regardless of immigration status.
Meals to those working at the sites will be provided by world-famous chef Jose Andres, founder of the nonprofit World Central Kitchen.
Those eligible to be tested are asymptomatic people who are first responders or healthcare workers exposed to confirmed case of COVID-19 as well as those identified by contact tracers. Those showing symptoms of COVID-19 are eligible to be tested.
The new testing sites are being established with help from Community Organized Relief Efforts or CORE, after Rev. Jesse Jackson reached out Penn, who leads the group.
