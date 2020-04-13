coronavirus deaths

WATCH LIVE: Funeral procession for Chicago firefighter Mario Araujo, who died from COVID-19

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter who died from coronavirus will be laid to rest Monday.

Fire and police vehicles will take part in a procession for Mario Araujo. There will also be a private ceremony as well.

RELATED: Chicago firefighter Mario Araujo dies from coronavirus, CFD says

The Chicago Fire Department plans to hold another memorial service later on when it's safe for the public to come out to honor him.

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago first responders gathered to pay tribute to a Chicago firefighter who died from COVID-19.



Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages

Araujo, 49, was a nearly 17-year veteran of the Fire Department. Araujo was assigned to Engine Company Number 102 in the 7300-block of North Clark Street. He worked on Truck 25

In addition to working as a Chicago firefighter, Araujo also worked part time for the Rosemont Fire Department, joining in 2015.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagorogers parkcoronavirus deathscoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicchicago fire departmentcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
3rd Cook County Jail detainee with COVID-19 dies
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
CTA employee dies of COVID-19, agency says
Chicago police sergeant dies of COVID-19, CPD says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' daily COVID-19 death toll lowest in 6 days, Pritzker says
Little Village smokestack implosion sparks outrage, plans for lawsuit
CPS students begin first official day of e-learning
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Trump fires back at Fauci with retweet after criticism
Meat plant closes after 293 workers test positive for COVID-19
Grocery alternatives: new ways to find what you need for your next meal
Show More
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
22 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago Easter weekend violence
7-year-old runs backyard 'marathon' to fundraise for hospitals
Coronavirus: How do you know if you've recovered
Chicago AccuWeather: Strong winds and chilly on Monday
More TOP STORIES News