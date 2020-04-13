WATCH LIVE: Funeral procession for Chicago firefighter Mario Araujo, who died from COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6099775" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago first responders gathered to pay tribute to a Chicago firefighter who died from COVID-19.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter who died from coronavirus will be laid to rest Monday.Fire and police vehicles will take part in a procession for Mario Araujo. There will also be a private ceremony as well.The Chicago Fire Department plans to hold another memorial service later on when it's safe for the public to come out to honor him.Araujo, 49, was a nearly 17-year veteran of the Fire Department. Araujo was assigned to Engine Company Number 102 in the 7300-block of North Clark Street. He worked on Truck 25In addition to working as a Chicago firefighter, Araujo also worked part time for the Rosemont Fire Department, joining in 2015.