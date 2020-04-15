Coronavirus Indiana: 12,438 COVID-19 cases, 661 deaths; latest updates

We've compiled the need-to-know information and resources to keep you and your family informed and safe. You can find all of ABC7's latest reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak here.
TRACKING CORONAVIRUS IN INDIANA:
April 22, 2020
Indiana cites technical issues as reason for fewer positive COVID-19 cases
Indiana officials announced 394 more COVID-19 cases with 31 additional deaths, bringing the state totals to 12,438 cases and 661 deaths. But residents were warned not to interpret the lower numbers as a decline in new infections, instead saying the new cases and tests reported are lower than expected due to a technology issue. The additional positive cases will be captured in the coming days and reflected appropriately, officials said.
Pence to visit Kokomo GM plant to highlight ventilators
Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Kokomo next week to highlight the production of ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic. Pence's office announced that the former Indiana governor on April 30 will visit a General Motors electronics plant that has been retooled to make the medical devices. On March 18, GM began working with Seattle-area ventilator maker Ventec Life Systems to increase the company's production.
April 21, 2020
Indiana officials won't detail nursing home virus outbreaks
Indiana officials are refusing to identify nursing homes around the state where coronavirus outbreaks have occurred, even as they disclosed that at least 43 more deaths linked to those facilities have happened in the past week. The 162 deaths from 74 facilities that the state health commissioner said had occurred represent nearly 26% of Indiana's COVID-19 fatalities recorded through Monday. The state health commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, declined to identify outbreak locations, saying new federal regulations require nursing homes to notify families about infections and deaths among residents.
Indiana tops 600 COVID-19 deaths as total cases surpass 12K
State health officials say 61 more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, pushing the state's pandemic death toll to 630 as statewide coronavirus cases surpassed 12,000. The Indiana State Department of Health says the 61 new deaths it reported Tuesday occurred between April 7 and Monday. The state agency says another 431 Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, bringing Indiana's total to 12,097, following corrections to the previous day's total. A total of 67,264 tests have now been reported to the state health department, with the addition of another 2,641 tests reported Tuesday.
New challenger takes on Indiana attorney general for GOP nod
A southern Indiana prosecutor has launched a new challenge to embattled state Attorney General Curtis Hill's campaign seeking the Republican nomination for another term. Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter announced his candidacy on Tuesday, picking up the endorsement of former Holcomb administration official Adam Krupp, who ended his campaign after entering the attorney general's race in January. The nomination will be decided at June's Republican state convention. Hill awaits a punishment decision from the state Supreme Court over allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a 2018 party. Hill has denied wrongdoing.
April 20, 2020
Indiana sees 7 more coronavirus deaths, 505 additional cases
State health officials say tests have confirmed that another 505 Indiana residents are infected with the coronavirus, bringing the state's total number of cases to nearly 11,700. Seven new COVID-19 deaths occurred between Wednesday and Sunday, boosting the statewide death toll to 569 in little more than five weeks since Indiana's first known death. About 89% of Indiana's deaths have been among people ages 60 and older, but the state health department website shows at least one person in their 20s has died. Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday he would be extending the statewide stay-at-home order until May 1 .
Student-run Purdue farm raising produce for food banks
Purdue University students who oversee a small community farm are raising crops for local food banks to help feed students and local residents alike during the coronavirus pandemic. The Purdue Student Farm usually sells its produce to Purdue food services for use in the university's dining service. But the farm found itself without customers after on-campus classes were canceled amid the pandemic. Chris Adair manages the students who work at the farm. He tells the Journal and Courier that farm staff are currently harvesting spinach and bagging it for Purdue's own food bank and the Food Finders Food Bank, which serves local residents.
April 19, 2020
State sees 577 new positive COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths the state works to expand testing sites
Indiana is ramping up its COVID-19 testing with extended hours at drive-thru sites.
Testing is available Monday through Friday at Saint Timothy Church in Gary. The clinics are scheduled to run from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m., or until testing supplies run out.
Indiana's COVID-19 death toll jumped by 17 people Sunday. The state also announced 577 new cases, bringing the state's total over 11,000.
Indiana residents join group loaning RVs amid virus outbreak
Indiana residents are lending a hand in a national initiative that aims to link medical workers up with recreational vehicle owners willing to loan their RVs to nurses, doctors and first responders wanting to protect their families from the coronavirus. Shelly and Milton Trent are loaning their 31-foot travel trailer to Dr. Nick Passafiume, an emergency room doctor in Harrison County. The residents of southern Indiana's Georgetown connected through a Facebook group called "RVs 4 MDs To Fight the Corona Virus." The group was created last month and has grown to include more than 27,000 members across the country.
Coalition seeks halt on southern Indiana highway planning
A coalition of business and environmental groups want state officials to halt planning work on a proposed highway from the Ohio River to Interstate 69 in southern Indiana. The Indiana Department of Transportation has proposed five possible routes for the Mid-States highway from near Rockport north through the Jasper area, then on to I-69. Opponents argue the project shouldn't be advanced while the public is focused on the coronavirus outbreak. They also maintain that a new highway would damage forests and caves. Project spokeswoman Mindy Peterson said no planning delays are expected and that the highway has been discussed for many years.
April 18, 2020
Protesters gather at governor's mansion; virus cases up
More than 200 people upset over restrictions on Indiana residents because of the coronavirus protested Saturday outside the state mansion of Gov. Eric Holcomb. They want him to back off and restart the economy. People carrying signs and American flags stood close together along the street outside the home in Indianapolis. Cars passing the scene honked in support, although the rally wasn't as large as a similar event Wednesday in Michigan. One sign said, "If Holcomb's job is essential, everyone's job is essential!"
Indiana sees 529 more COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths
Indiana officials said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 10,641 cases, with 545 deaths in the state. A total of 56,873 tests have been conducted.
Indiana farmers get ready to plant amid lower grain prices
Wabash Valley farmers are beginning to prepare fields for planting despite facing a downturn as grain prices fall amid the coronavirus pandemic. The start of the planting season looks much better than last year's wet season. But Vigo County farmer Frank Strain said corn prices per bushel have tumbled. Brad Burbrink, an owner of Be-N-Ag Family Farm, said it "doesn't look good." But Burbink said soil conditions are good for planting, even if demand for corn and soybeans have hurt bushel prices.
Anonymous donors pay water and sewer bills for Indiana town
Residents in a small Indianapolis suburb have one less thing to worry about during the coronavirus pandemic. Anonymous businesses have paid off everyone's water and sewer bill for April in Fortville, just northeast of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Star reports that the businesses paid water and sewer bills for all of the roughly 4,000 residents in the Hancock County town. Fortville town manager Joe Renner says residents said the donation totaled more than $210,000.
April 17, 2020
Indiana Gov. Holcomb to extend stay home order to May 1
Gov. Eric Holcomb says his executive stay home order for Indiana that expires Monday will be extended to May 1 as planning is underway to reopen parts of the state's economy.
Holcomb says ideas are being sought from various business sectors on on how they can safely reopen for operators, workers and customers. Meanwhile, state health officials say Indiana's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has topped 500 and its confirmed cases of COVID-19 has swept past 10,000.
Valparaiso U lays off 200, cuts pay of others over virus
Valparaiso University has laid off 200 employees and has cut the salaries of others to save money during the coronavirus pandemic. The school announced it was furloughing 154 full-time employees and 46 part-time employees. Staff that hasn't been furloughed and earning at least $48,000 annually will have salaries cut 2% or more, depending on the level of pay. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports other faculty will be encouraged to take voluntary pay cuts that match the scale of reductions taken by others. University President Mark Heckler has taken a 30% pay cut. The layoffs are expected to continue through July 31.
Indiana's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 500
State health officials say Indiana's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has topped 500 and its confirmed cases of COVID-19 has swept past 10,000.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday that 42 new deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, had raised the state's death toll to 519.
The state agency says 30 of those 42 new deaths had occurred Wednesday and Thursday. Indiana also reported another 642 confirmed coronavirus cases, boosting its total cases to 10,154, following corrections to the previous day's total.
The state says that as of Thursday, 54,785 Indiana residents had been tested for the coronavirus.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold his daily press conference on the state's response at 1:30 p.m.
April 16, 2020
Indiana partners with 6 Midwestern states to coordinate reopening economies
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb joined six other Midwestern governors in a pact to coordinate reopening their state economies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The latest agreement includes Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Kentucky.
The Midwestern alliance joins pacts on the West Coast and in the Northeast that were announced this week. All together, the 17 states covered by the partnerships are home to nearly half of the country's population.
Holcomb, a Republican, described the pact as a way for state leaders to know what the others are doing.
"We're all thinking about that smart restart - opening of our states in a very gradual, methodical way if the numbers continue to hold and the trends continue to hold," he said.
Indiana's COVID-19 deaths near 500 as unemployment continues to rise
Indiana's number of coronavirus-related deaths in one month has tripled the state's typical level of flu deaths over a seven-month period.
The Indiana State Department of Health announced 41 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state's death toll to 477. There are now more than 9,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, according to state health data.
The first reported death in Indiana occurred March 15, with more than three-quarters happening in the past two weeks. Indiana has averaged about 150 flu deaths over a seven-month period in recent years.
Federal statistics show the number of people who have lost jobs in Indiana over the past month has grown to at least 444,000.
ICU beds: 2,926 total capacity
Ventilators: 2,961 total capacity
April 15, 2020
Families suffering economic losses to get prepackaged meals under Indiana's new COVID-19 program
A new program aims to improve access to assistance at food banks and pantries across Indiana for residents who need help feeding their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Indiana's Disaster Household Distribution program, which will go into effect Wednesday through May 14.
Through the program, Indiana's food banks will use a network of new and existing mobile pantries to distribute food packages to those in need.
Eligible households can receive one prepackaged 25-pound box of food, which can include canned and packaged fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, noodles, beans, nuts, meats and juices, according to state officials.
Priority will be given to families suffering significant economic losses during the coronavirus pandemic.
In order to determine eligibility, residents are advised to contact their local food banks and pantries. To find a food pantry nearby, visit this website here.
Indiana's COVID-19 cases near 9K, with 436 deaths
Indiana's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has nearly quadrupled since the beginning of April as state health officials have reported 49 additional deaths.
The new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday occurred between March 28 and Tuesday, increasing the state's total to 436 deaths.
Indiana confirmed 440 new coronavirus cases between April 12 and April 14, bringing the state's total just under 9,000.
Indiana's state health commissioner expects the coronavirus illness peak in late April for the Indianapolis area and the first weeks of May for rest of the state.
ICU beds: 2,948 total capacity
Ventilators: 2,895 total capacity
April 14, 2020
Indiana order blocks local bans on virus patient moves
Nursing homes around Indiana will be allowed to establish facilities specifically for coronavirus patients under an order from the state health commissioner. State health officials say at least 46 residents of 12 long-term care facilities have died from the virus. But an attempt by a nursing home operator to concentrate coronavirus patients at a facility in the southwestern Indiana city of Washington was banned by the county health officer. State health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says a statewide order can help nursing homes better care for those with coronavirus infections.
Indiana's COVID-19 death toll nears 400
ISDH announced 313 new coronavirus cases with 37 additional deaths, bringing the state's total up to 8,527 positive cases and 387 deaths.
The department also added graphics to the site showing the state's ICU bed and ventilator usage and capacity.
ICU beds: 2,920 total capacity
Ventilators: 2,926 total capacity
April 13, 2020
Michigan City extends COVID-19 curfew until May 4
Michigan City will remain under curfew to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The city council met online and voted to extend the mayor's emergency order, which had been set to expire on April 14. It now will remain in effect until May 4.
People are required to stay inside between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
4 new drive-thru testing sites open as Indiana's coronavirus cases surpass 8K
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 308, bringing the total to 8,236, State health officials also announced seven additional deaths, bringing the state's total to 350.
Four new drive-thru testing sites open across the state, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
The testing site at St. Timothy Community Church in Gary will be open from 9:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.
April 12, 2020
Indiana's COVID-19 cases near 8K
The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Indiana has reached 7,928 with 343 deaths in the state, according to state health officials.
April 11, 2020
New drive-thru testing sites opening soon across Indiana, state officials say
Indiana health officials announced 537 new coronavirus cases and 30 additional deaths on Saturday.
The spike brings Indiana's total to 330 deaths and more than 7,400 cases.
The Indiana State Department of Health also announced that four new drive-thru testing sites will open Monday, including one at St. Timothy Community Church in Gary.
April 10, 2020
Indiana students won't have to meet certain education requirements under new order
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order to waive education requirements that cannot be met due to school buildings being closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19
April 9, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Gov. Holcomb issued new guidance for places of worship as people observe Passover and Easter.
He said churches and synagogues should stay closed and services be held online.
9 a.m.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 408 new cases of coronavirus and 42 new COVID-19 deaths.
April 8, 2020
5:40 p.m.
The mayor of Gary is being tested for COVID-19 after having close contact with the city's health commissioner, who contracted the virus.
Mayor Jerome Prince said he's feeling fine, but is doing so out of an abundance of caution.
April 7, 2020
9:15 a.m.
An additional 5,943 cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths were reported by the ISDH . A total of 30,869 tests have been reported to the ISDH.
April 7, 2020
5:45 p.m.
Mayor Duane Parry issued an Executive Order Tuesday declaring a "Local Disaster Emergency in the City of Michigan City." The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday and will last until 11:59 p.m. April 14 unless the council extends the mayor's order until May 4.
The order includes a mandatory curfew from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., in addition to the closure of nonessential businesses and operations.
10 a.m.
The ISDH reported 563 new positive coronavirus cases with 34 additional deaths on Tuesday. The latest numbers bring the total number of COVID-19 cases to 5,507 with 173 deaths in the state.
Statewide demographics show the virus is impacting more women than men, with women testing positive in more than half of the state's cases. Residents between the ages of 50-59 also make up the most patients at 20.4%. However, most deaths related to COVID-19 in the Indiana are primarily men, and mostly residents 80 and older.
April 6, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Governor Eric Holcomb has extended Indiana's stay-at-home order for two more weeks.
Essential businesses will also have to limit their store hours and the number of people inside. Holcomb also said non-essential businesses can no longer have in-store sales.
9 a.m.
Health officials announced 533 new cases and 12 additional deaths due to coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 4,944 with 139 deaths in the state of Indiana.
April 5, 2020
4:00 p.m.
Indiana health officials confirmed 464 new cases and nine deaths Saturday bringing the total to 4,411 positive COVID-19 cases in the state and 127 deaths.
April 4, 2020
9 a.m.
Indiana health officials announced 3,953 positive COVID-19 cases in the state and 116 deaths.
April 3, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Indiana's stay-at-home order is being extended for two more weeks as the state's number of coronavirus-related topped 100 with the anticipated illness peak still weeks away.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday the extension for the order that first took effect March 25 and was set to expire Tuesday.
Holcomb has repeatedly urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their home and to remain at least six feet from those they don't live with to help stem the virus spread.
The deaths of 24 more people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday by state health officials.
9 a.m.
Indiana officials announced the state has 3,437 positive COVID-19 cases and 102 deaths.
7 a.m.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced that more than 152,000 Indiana households will receive additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits when April distributions begin April 5. SNAP households which are not currently receiving the maximum allotment will receive additional benefits which bring their allotment amount to the maximum. Households already receiving the maximum benefit will not receive additional benefits.
April 2, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Indiana schools closed through end of school year, Gov. Eric Holcomb says
Indiana schools will remain closed through the end of the school year to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday.
9 a.m.
An additional 474 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported by Indiana health officials, bringing the state's total to 3,039 cases and 78 deaths.
April 1, 2020
8 p.m.
Indiana is stressing the importance of social distancing by launching a new statewide campaign.
It's called #INThisTogether.
"Our shared goal is simple and straightforward. It is we need to act now, and by doing so, we all are going to save lives," Gov. Eric Holcomb said.
10 a.m.
Indiana officials said there are 2,565 positive COVID-19 cases in the state, with 65 deaths. That includes a sixth death in Lake County and one in Jasper County.
March 31, 2020
5 p.m.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has extended requirements for bars, nightclubs and restaurants to stay closed to dine-in patrons until April 6 at 11:59 p.m. They may continue to provide take-out and delivery services.
Holcomb also signed an executive order to ease government operations, including permitting electronic notary services to remotely review and approve documents.
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will hold a virtual job fair for more than 1,000 construction and related positions at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 16.
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education will offer free virtual FAFSA filing help for students and families from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 4.
Help will be available through the Commission's Learn More Indiana social media platforms: Facebook (facebook.com/LearnMoreIN), Instagram (@LearnMoreIndiana) and Twitter (@LearnMoreIN).
10 a.m.
Indiana officials announced 373 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths in the state. There are now 2,159 total COVID-19 cases in Indiana with 49 deaths.
March 30, 2020
The Indiana State Department of Health announced 272 additional positive coronavirus cases, with three additional deaths.
March 29, 2020
Health officials announced 282 new positive coronavirus cases with one additional death in the state Sunday.
March 28, 2020
The Indiana State Department of Health announced the state's positive coronavirus cases surpass 1,000 -reaching a new total of 1,232 cases with 31 deaths, including the first COVID-19 death in Lake County.
The dashboard also has been updated to include age ranges of patients, as well as gender breakdowns. pic.twitter.com/JSSLDD1gIs— Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) March 28, 2020
March 27, 2020
Offenders at the Miami Correctional Facility are now producing face masks, personal protection gowns, face shields and hand sanitizer to be used in the fight against COVID-19, Gov. Holcomb said Friday.
After the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the state, the Department of Correction changed the mission of Indiana Correctional Industry's (ICI) production lines at the facility from offender uniforms to the production of protective equipment.
March 26, 2020
Indiana officials are insisting that residents obey the state's stay-at-home order to rein in the coronavirus spread and not take advantage of its travel and work exemptions.
Those appeals came Thursday as Indiana's death toll from the pandemic has risen by three to 17.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state grew by 170 to 645.
March 25, 2020
Indiana health officials announced two additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14 as the total number of cases climbed by 112, for a total of 477 cases.
March 24, 2020
Five more deaths have been reported in Indiana from the coronavirus-related illness, giving the state a total of 12 as a statewide stay-at-home order is about to take effect.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grew by 107 to reach a total of 365 across the state.
March 23, 2020
11:15 a.m.
Governor Eric Holcomb issued a stay-at-home order for all residents except those going on essential errands or work in essential services. The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
9:55 a.m.
Indiana announced 58 new cases and one additional death, bringing the total number of cases to 259 and total number of deaths to seven.
March 22, 2020
Two more people in Indiana have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of Hoosier fatalities to six, the Indiana State Department of Health announced Sunday.
The patients were over the age of 50 and had underlying medical conditions. They lived in Scott and Marion counties, respectively.
As of Sunday, 201 Indiana residents have been diagnose with COVID-19, all but one are adults.
March 21, 2020
4 p.m.
Indiana health officials announced the fourth death from COVID-19 in the state, a Delaware County resident over age 60.
The Indiana State Department of Health said Saturday that the patient had been hospitalized, but officials didn't release any further information.
9:55 a.m.
Indiana announced 47 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 126. Three Indiana residents have died from the virus.
March 20, 2020
5:05 p.m.
The Indiana State Health Department confirmed a third resident has died from COVID-19. State health officials said the victim is an adult resident of Marion County over age 60 who had been hospitalized.
10:45 a.m.
Indiana moved its primary date from May 5 to June 2, citing concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.
9:30 a.m.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 23 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 79. That includes two deaths.
9 a.m.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration will close its Division of Family Resources offices to the public at the end of business Friday. While DFR's physical locations are closed, online and telephone services will continue to operate as normal.
March 19, 2020
9:20 a.m.
Indiana announced 17 new cases in the state, bringing its total to 56. The death toll remained at two.
March 18, 2020
3:32 p.m.
State announces new partnership between the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) and Eli Lilly and Company, with support from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to accelerate testing in Indiana for COVID-19. Lilly will use its research laboratories to analyze samples taken in Indiana healthcare facilities, including nursing homes and emergency rooms, in an effort to increase the state's ability to conduct testing for COVID-19.
Gov. Holcomb also announced these additional efforts:
The program would provide targeted, low-interest loans up to $2 million in order to help small businesses overcome the temporary loss of revenue as a result of coronavirus. Nonprofits would also be eligible for loan assistance through the program. More information is available at SBA.gov/Disaster.
The program will cover unemployment eligibility requirements, frequently asked questions, and how to apply for benefits.
The 30-minute live programs will be held:
1. Tuesday, March 24, at 10:30 a.m. ET
2. Wednesday, March 25, at 3 p.m. ET
To register, visit: https://on.in.gov/UI2020
9:25 a.m.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported nine additional cases, bringing the state's total to 39.
March 17, 2020
2:30 p.m.
The School City of Hammond announced it was awaiting confirmation that a transportation department employee had tested positive for COVID-19. That employee's spouse is also a SCH Transportation Department employee and is being quarantined for 14 days. Due to a lack of test kits, the spouse has not yet been tested. The initial employee works as a bus monitor and last worked on March 10. The spouse, a bus driver, serviced routes to Scott MS and Maywood as recently as March 13 on Bus 146. Individual letters are being sent home to inform parents if their child was on any of those routes.
11 a.m.
Community Hospital in Munster announced it has a confirmed case of COVID-19. The patient was screened and assessed upon entry and was found to have a slight fever and respiratory symptoms. That person was immediately placed in isolation and appropriate protocols were implemented as the Indiana State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) investigate. Hospital visitation was restricted after the announcement.
9 a.m.
Indiana announced its second COVID-19 death, with the total number of cases rising to 30. Officials said the second death was a Johnson County resident over 60. The first death was reported in Marion County.
March 16, 2020
2:29 pm.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said the first person has died from COVID-19 in the state.
Holcomb made the announcement during an afternoon press conference. The patient who passed away was a Marion County resident over age 60 who had been hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient and also suffered from underlying medical conditions.
The Indiana State Department of Health said the number of coronavirus COVID-19 in the state jumped to 24 on Monday.
So far, ISDH has conducted 139 tests for COVID-19 in the state.
The new cases reported Monday include single cases in Bartholomew, Floyd, Marion, Howard and Hendricks counties.
12 p.m.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb ordered dine-in-restaurants and bars to close in the state.
March 15, 2020
The Indiana State Department of Health reported four new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 19.
The new cases involve residents of Hamilton and Marion counties, health officials said.
State officials have not provided further details on the new cases at this time.
March 14, 2020
The Indiana State Department of Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 15.
One of the new patients who tested presumptive positive is a resident in LaPorte County in northwest Indiana.
The other cases involve residents in Marion and Wells counties, state health officials said.
One of the new cases involves a minor, according to the department.
March 13, 2020
1:59 p.m.
President Donald Trump declares a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.
10:20 a.m.
The Indiana State Department of Health reports there are no new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus to report. The state's total confirmed cases of COVID-19 stands at 12.
March 12, 2020
Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced additional steps the state will take to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Indiana.
Holcomb initiated actions to:
The guidance applies to professional, social, community and similar gatherings.
Holcomb is also issuing guidance for state employee operations and will suspend all non-essential out-of-state and international travel beginning March 12 for the next 45 days. The state is also providing employees with guidance about the use of leave and remote work options for limited duration while ensuring the delivery of essential state services.
March 8, 2020
2nd Indiana case of COVID-19 confirmed in Hendricks County, state health officials say
Health officials announced the second confirmed case of novel coronavirus. That patient is a resident of Hendricks County who had also recently traveled to Boston for a conference linked to more than a dozen cases of coronavirus across the country.
March 6, 2020
1st Indiana case of COVID-19 reported; governor declares public health emergency
Indiana reported its first case of COVID-19. Governor Eric Holcomb said the patient was a man from Marion County who had a recent history of travel to Boston.
The Indiana State Department of Health is tracking all new coronavirus cases on their website.
HOW IT SPREADS
- Person-to-person: The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (about 6 feet) via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
- Spread from contact with infected surfaces or objects: It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
- When does spread happen? People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest). Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
- How efficiently does the virus spread? How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (like measles), while other viruses are less so. Another factor is whether the spread continues over multiple generations of people (if spread is sustained). The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in Hubei province and other parts of China. In the United States, spread from person-to-person has occurred only among a few close contacts and has not spread any further to date.
- There is still more to be learned: COVID-19 is an emerging disease and there is more to learn about its transmissibility, severity, and other features and what will happen in the United States. New information will further inform the risk assessment.
SYMPTOMS
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
* The CDC believes at this time that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. This is based on what has been seen previously as the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses.
