WATCH LIVE: Gov. JB Pritzker gives COVID-19 update as death toll nears 800, 22K total cases statewide

Illinois health officials announced 1,173 new COVID-19 cases and 74 additional deaths Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 22,025 and the number of deaths to 794.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot believes the stay at home order will be extended into May.
"I think that's gonna be difficult for us to say April 30, everything comes up," Lightfoot said. "I don't expect that to happen. I think that it will still extend beyond that."
Governor JB Pritzker said he will base his decision on information from health experts. He said there is a growing consensus in hospitals and from experts that COVID-19 cases in Illinois are leveling off more than before.
But he's not ready to announce any new decision on extending the Stay at Home order past April 30. Right now he says he needs more data.
"I can't tell you now because there isn't a date that I have in mind for it," Pritzker said.
Meanwhile, the governor is promising new action to help the record setting number of people of filing for unemployment amid this pandemic.
Under fire for the state's handling of unemployment claims, Gov. Pritzker defended his administration by saying they have taken many steps over the past three weeks to improve the computer systems and add people to take calls.
Pritzker said in the last five weeks, Illinois Dept. of Employment Security (IDES) saw more than 513,000 initial unemployment claims filed - more than any five-week period in the state's history.
With unemployment offices closed, those needing to file claims have to file them online. Pritzker said the antiquated computer system just wasn't able to handle all the claims, leading to widespread frustration.
The governor said outside tech companies have now completely revamped the system, more workers have been hired at call centers, and the process has been streamlined to apply for unemployment benefits. The waiting time for checks to be cut has also been waived.
But some Republican lawmakers said Pritzker should have anticipated this and taken action sooner.
"This was an avoidable, avoidable problem," said State Rep. Jim Durkin, House Republican Leader. "When we shut down Illinois businesses, non-essential businesses, through an executive order, through the stroke of a pen, we should have anticipated a number of people, that many Illinoisans would be out of a job."
The Illinois Board of Elections said Monday an election worker contracted COVID-19 and died two weeks after the election. The governor also defended the decision to go ahead with the election.
"The governor of Illinois does not have the constitutional right, legal right to shut down the election here," Pritzker said. "It's different in different states. We don't have that here."
As part of Pritzker's unemployment efforts, he announced the Illinois Workers Compensation Commission has approved his request to make workers comp funds available for first responders and healthcare workers who contract COVID-19.
The city of Chicago launched a website Monday compiling all the free resources for healthcare workers and first responders, and their families, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resources are offered directly by the city or through partner organizations and agencies. They include free mental health services, like support groups from NAMI-Chicago and individual and group therapy from the Chicago Department of Public Health, and a mental health resource dashboard with multiple apps, tutorials and fact sheets; hotel-based housing for first responders or healthcare workers who want to temporarily stay separate from their families to decrease their infection risk; free access to childcare; and free and discounted transportation options.
Click here to visit the website and explore the resources available to those on the front lines.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health websiteid