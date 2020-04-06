WATCH LIVE: Gov. JB Pritzker gives daily COVID-19 update as cases climb to 11K with 274 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 889 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths on Sunday. A total of 274 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Illinois.
The demand for more resources has set off a war of words between Governor Pritzker and President Donald Trump.
Governor Pritzker says he has tried to hold his anger in check, but that the response at the federal level has made him very angry at moments.
The governor took aim at the president's leadership in this pandemic and the president firing back calling Pritzker a governor who hasn't performed well.
Pritzker has been blasting the White House, saying Illinois has had to cut its own deals with airlines and shipping companies to bring personal protection equipment from China after Washington denied his request to help with transport.
The governor says states are being forced to compete with each other and the federal government for life saving supplies like ventilators in the fight against COVID-19.
"Why would we ever need a Federal Emergency Management Agency?" Governor Pritzker said. "It's because individual states can't possibly do what the federal government can do. We don't have a Defense Production Act. There is no way that we could stockpile in anticipation of a pandemic that no one anticipated."
Pres. Trump criticized Pritzker during the briefing, accusing the governor of "complaining all the time."
"We're building a 2,500 bed hospital in McCormick place. That's the big convention center in Chicago. And we're helping to staff it and probably will end up staffing it because he's not able to do what you're supposed to be able to do as a governor," President Trump said on Sunday. "He has not performed well."
Illinois will need thousands of ventilators from the federal government as it prepares for the state's peak in coronavirus cases expected late April.
Pritzker said he's requested 4,000 but has only received 450. The president announced Sunday, during a White House press briefing, that Illinois would receive 600 ventilators.
Pritzker focused most of his prepared remarks on child care for essential workers, saying they now qualify for the state's Child Care Assistance Program.
"The state will cover most, if not all, of the cost of care without emergency child care providers," Pritzker said. "That includes everyone from nurses and doctors to support staff in hospitals, to grocery store clerks and food producers."
The governor is encouraging child care centers that have closed to reopen to help families of essential workers.
"We will be paying enhanced reimbursement rates for emergency child care, effective April 1, of 30%," he said. "Above the rates that we usually pay to reflect the additional costs of providing care in smaller groups."
For more information on the child care assistance offered, visit the state's Department of Human Services website as well as https://coronavirus.illinois.gov.
The Illinois Department of Public Health released statistics Sunday that show that in Chicago, black residents make up 68% of the fatalities and white residents account for 11%.
The governor said it represents a large problem.
"So, we already started out with an unequal system of health care for people," Pritzker said. "And then it gets massively exacerbated when you bring on something like COVID-19, which clearly requires an enormous amount of health care provision. So I'm deeply concerned about this. I've seen these stats."
Governor Pritzker has called for licensed health care providers available to fight against COVID-19 to register online at illinoishelps.net.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health websiteid
The Associated Press contributed to this report.