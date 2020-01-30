Coronavirus spreads from Chicago woman to husband in 1st US human-to-human transmission, CDC says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first human-to-human coronavirus transmission in the U.S. was confirmed Thursday as the Centers for Disease Control said it spread from a Chicago woman to her husband.The Illinois Department of Public Health said the woman in her 60s who was the first case reported in Illinois is stable and doing well. Officials said her husband recently began to show symptoms and was put in isolation in a local hospital.Officials said testing showed he has coronavirus and he is also stable. The husband lived with his wife and was exposed to her after she showed symptoms and before she was confirmed to have coronavirus, officials said.The woman had traveled to Wuhan in late December and returned to the U.S. on January 13. Her husband had not traveled to China and has not been in large public spaces since being sick, officials said.Last week, Amita Health officials said she was being treated in isolation at AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates.The transmission is the sixth case of coronavirus in the U.S. and 165 people are under investigation for coronavirus.The World Health Organization is set to decide Thursday whether to declare the new coronavirus, which has sickened thousands and sparked concern around the world, a public health emergency of international concern.The organization deliberated for two days last week on the same issue but declined to declare a global emergency at the time. Since then, however, patients from Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus without having visited China. The new coronavirus is in the same family of viruses as the common cold and SARS.At last count, more than 7,700 people have been sickened by the novel coronavirus and 170 people have died from the disease. More than 90% of those cases, and all of the deaths, occurred in China."Given what we've seen in China and other countries with the novel coronavirus, CDC experts have expected some person-to-person spread in the US," CDC Director Robert R. Redfield said. "We understand that this may be concerning, but based on what we know now, we still believe the immediate risk to the American public is low."It is likely there will be more cases reported in the U.S. in the coming days and weeks, including more person-to-person spread, health officials said. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to this virus. For the general public, no additional precautions are recommended at this time beyond the simple daily precautions that everyone should always take. It is currently flu and respiratory disease season, and CDC recommends getting vaccinated, taking everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of germs, and taking flu antivirals if prescribed. Right now, CDC recommends travelers avoid all nonessential travel to China.