Coronavirus update: Illinois emergency alert system set up for health care workers as COVID-19 cases top 3K, with 34 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 488 new coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths, bringing the state's total to 3,026 cases and 34 deaths.
Roughly 86% of the fatalities involve patients 60 years of age or older, the department said.
The virus has spread to 40 Illinois counties, with Bureau, Henry and Iroquois counties now reporting cases.
Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday asked all licensed health care workers to sign up for a new emergency alert system.
"So that in the event of an urgent need, our public health officials will be able to ask you for your immediate assistance," Gov. Pritzker said. "This includes all physicians, practitioners, registered nurses, physicians assistants, respiratory specialists, medics, LPNs, certified nursing assistants, podiatrists, dentists, anyone who has made a career in the medical profession."
The governor requested that anyone in the medical field register for the alerts on the state's website: https://illinoishelps.net/.
"Your fellow Illinoisans need you, your state needs you," Gov. Pritzker said.
The Friday briefing comes as Illinois is poised to receive federal funding for COVID-19 recovery efforts.
President Donald Trump approved Illinois' request for a federal disaster declaration on Thursday.
It makes federal funding available for state, tribal and eligible local governments as well as certain nonprofits in response to the coronavirus outbreak. It also makes federal funding available for crisis counseling for Illinois residents affected by the crisis.
Illinois saw its biggest single jump in number of new cases Thursday.
State health officials announced 673 new cases and seven additional deaths, more than double the amount reported Wednesday.
The deaths reported Thursday include a man in his 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s.
Gov. JB Pritzker's frustration was clearly on display Thursday, and he admonished those who are violating his "stay-at-home" order.
"The virus doesn't care that you're bored and want to hang out with friends," Pritzker said.
The governor said he was begging people to look at the big picture and realize they have to make sacrifices for the good of others.
"Throwing all caution to the wind is not acceptable," Gov. Pritzker said. "You're putting family and strangers in danger when you come into contact with them."
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike and Sen. Dick Durbin joined Gov. Pritzker's briefing Thursday.
"We know we're in a period of exponential growth," Dr. Ezike said. "Our initial forecast did predict these numbers, but we're actually a little below."
Many nonprofits trying to help those in need during the COVID-19 outbreak are facing a crisis of their own.
Gov. Pritzker launched a new public-private partnership called the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund Thursday to support local community organizations across the state. Already more than $23 million has been donated to the fund.
Penny Pritzker, the governor's older sister, will be administering the fund.
The governor said he and his wife have personally donated $2 million, and his foundation has donated another $2 million.
On Thursday, Gov. Pritzker also issued an executive order that will keep new inmates from being admitted to state prisons, aside from some limited exceptions.
So far, 12 corrections staff and prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced he's delaying Illinois' tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15.
Pritzker said the decision aligns Illinois' tax day with the federal government's and gives "millions of taxpayers three additional months to file their individual returns."
Tax preparers were among those who had been pushing for the three month postponement, which the governor said will not greatly impact the processing of tax refunds.
"Refunds will continue to be distributed in a timely fashion," the governor said.
Along with the reprieve for taxpayers, the Pritzker administration also announced that it was making hundreds of millions of dollars in loans and grants available to small businesses and restaurants hit hard by mandatory shutdowns.
Businesses can apply to the programs on the state's Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website.
Illinois officials also addressed plans to pour money into banks.
"In turn, they've agreed to turn around and use the money to help small businesses and nonprofits pay rent, purchase supplies, and to make payroll," said Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs.
The state is also directing money to the hotel industry that's now bracing for a wave of layoffs as occupancy rates fall into the single digits.
Several hotels have partnered with the state, providing some 20,000 rooms for health care workers, first responders and hospital overflow.
"Our hoteliers throughout the state of Illinois have stepped up and answered the call of duty in a time of crisis to open their doors to some of the most vulnerable and at-risk citizens in our state," said Michael Jacobson of the Illinois Lodging and Hotel Association.
Regarding the efforts in Washington to pass a stimulus bill, the governor could not say how much he expects Illinois to receive. But he said his team will work to collect every dollar that the state is owed.
With the number of cases continuing to climb and fear and hardship growing, the state's top health official grew emotional.
"It is hard. I'm a doctor. I'm a mother, and I just buried my father last month, and so when I think about people who can't do what I did for my father last month, I feel it very real as to what people are going through and the sacrifices that they're making," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
Officials are concerned more than half the state's hospital beds are now occupied.
Hospital Beds:
ICU Beds:
Ventilators:
Pritzker said shuttered hospitals, like Metro South Hospital in south suburban Blue Island, may be reopened.
The state is also calling on existing hospitals to expand. Rush University Medical Center has already turned a lobby space into an area for treatment.
"We have expanded our emergency department," said Dr. Omar Lateef, Rush Medical Center CEO. "We have transformed entire units into COVID hospitals with many units that are designed to take care of patients."
State officials are also looking into using hotels as quarantine centers, something Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Chicago will be doing in her Monday press conference.
"In two weeks we would need over 28,000 additional non-ICU beds and over 9400 additional ICU beds; that's untenable," Pritzker said.
Another issue is staffing. Last weekend, Pritzker made a plea to retired health care workers, asking them to help with the influx of patients. The governor said 180 people applied in the first 24 hours.
While the state works to prepare the healthcare system, Pritzker said his "stay-at-home" order, earlier closure of schools, bars and restaurants are helping stave off a tsunami of patients.
When asked if he'd extend the "stay-at-home" order past April 7, he responded, "I'm trying to follow the science here, and I am concerned that we may have to extend that deadline."
"The question that everyone wants answered right now is how long is all of this going to last," Pritzker said. "The honest answer is we don't yet know."
Pritzker added that he disagreed with talk from President Donald Trump and others about lifting national guidelines that are keeping people from work.
"I don't think he's listening to the science," Pritzker said. "I think he is operating, you know, he's looking at the stock market, which I know he essentially judges himself by."
Weeks into the battle against coronavirus, state leaders say the federal government has filled just a fraction of Illinois' requests for masks, gloves and other PPE.
Pritzker stated that until this week they only received one shipment of supplies they requested back on March 6, three days before the state's disaster proclamation. He said the initial shipment of 123,000 N95 masks was only 10% of the 1.2 million they requested.
Illinois has been left to acquire that critical gear on its own for their first responders and medical professionals.
Those who would like to help by donating PPE should contact PPE.Donations@Illinois.gov.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.