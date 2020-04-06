coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot launches campaign with Chicago sports teams to encourage staying home amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lightfoot announced a new campaign Monday in partnership with Chicago's professional sports teams to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The campaign is called, "We Are Not Playing", and it aims to leverage the influence of local sports teams and their players to drive compliance with the statewide "shelter-in-place" order.

Each of Chicago's hometown professional sports teams including the Chicago Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs, Fire, Red Stars, Sky, and White Sox - have signed on to be part of the campaign.

The mayor's office said, "We Are Not Playing" campaign will kick-off with digital and out-of-home billboards around Chicago, before moving online and onto social media.

The city hopes to appeal to every Chicagoan with a sports figure that can be easily recognized.

The campaign is part of Mayor Lightfoot's "Stay Home. Save Lives." movement to encourage residents to stay indoors to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to the "We Are Not Playing" campaign, Mayor Lightfoot has started "The Sunday Arts Takeover", where top Chicago artists take over the mayor's Instagram Live with at-home performances.
