Coronavirus update: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to close all schools through end of month as COVID-19 cases reach 46

Gov. JB Pritzker announced that all public and private K-12 schools will close from Tuesday, March 17, through March 30.
The announcement Friday came as Illinois health officials announced 14 more patients have tested positive for novel coronavirus.
Among the 14 new cases, health officials said nine are in Chicago, four are in Cook County and one is in Lake County. The patients' ages range from 20s to 90s.
Northwestern University confirmed Friday that an employee in the Kellogg School of Management has tested positive for coronavirus.
The university said the employee works in the school's Global Hub on the Evanston campus. The employee is now self-isolating off campus, according to university officials.
All students, faculty and staff who may have been in direct contact with the employee are being asked to self-isolate, the university said.
Northwestern had announced plans to extend its spring break, and conduct classes remotely for at least three weeks.
The Illinois Department of Public Health supports plans to shut down schools in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
"We have seen evidence from influenza outbreaks that community mitigation strategies, such a school closures, have an effect on decreasing the severity of the outbreak," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "By taking these actions now, we hope to slow and limit widespread transmission of this virus, which is essential to ensuring our health care system is not overwhelmed as the disease progresses through our state."
On Friday, Gov. Pritzker said day cares will stay open, and the state is also working to make sure that students and families still have access to food and child care.
Students who receive free and reduced-priced meals will be able to receive grab-and-go meals daily, Illinois officials said. Some school districts will also be able to deliver meals and offer parent pick up.
Schools with spring breaks that fall outside of March 17-30 are asked to move their spring breaks to within that time frame.
The Illinois Education Association issued a statement praising the governor's decision and efforts to ensure students still receive meals.
"In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we applaud the Governor for taking action to keep our students, our schools and our communities safe. Thank you for hearing our voices and recognizing our concerns," said Illinois Education Association (IEA) President Kathi Griffin in a statement Friday. "We especially appreciate efforts to make sure students will continue to receive two meals each day and that funding will not be interrupted."
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is scheduled to hold a press conference Friday night.
Until the governor's announcement, Lightfoot had planned to keep Chicago Public Schools open.
Lightfoot said she's concerned about how working parents will care for their kids.
In addition, she and her health commissioner said if someone does test positive, it's easier to track and test an entire school community if schools stay open.
""Many of our children rely upon our schools to eat everyday," Lightfoot said earlier Friday. "Seventy percent of CPS community is low income. They get at least two, in some instances three meals a day."
Earlier in the day, Lightfoot said CPS would start scaling back large-scale events. There will also be a mandatory policy on short-term closures for any schools with confirmed cases.
CPS also issued its own guidance, that includes suspending sports and limiting visitor access to school buildings.
The restrictions are effective immediately through April 12 and stipulate that essential school activities involving students and staff such as lunch and recess can proceed as usual, though student absences related to concerns about the coronavirus will continue to be excused.
"At this time, CPS will remain open
Several school districts in the Chicagoland area announced closures ahead of Gov. Pritzker's announcement.
The Archdiocese of Chicago, the largest private school system in the country, decided to close all Catholic schools starting Monday.
The archdiocese announced early Friday that it is closing all 170 schools in Chicago, Cook and Lake counties indefinitely. Masses have also been suspended effective Saturday evening over COVID-19 concerns.
While schools are not in session, the archdiocese said all school buildings will undergo extra cleaning, including St. Margaret of Scotland School in the Longwood Manor neighborhood. A student in the Far South Side school has contracted the virus.
"We don't know what's going to happen with coronavirus and with children you should always err on the side of safety and caution so we feel this is the best decision for us at this time," said Dr. Jim Riggs, superintendent of the Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Schools.
Students will be asked to complete assignments online during this period.
"Knowing that many families and students of our Catholic schools depend on the daily services we provide, the Office of Catholic Schools and archdiocesan leadership are working to coordinate extended support to those families and students most in need during this time. More information will be shared in the coming day," the archdiocese said in a statement.
The student also attended Mass at the church on Thursday. The Catholic parish said school will be closed until March 23 and Mass will not be held Friday, officials said.
The school was already scheduled to be closed from March 16-20 for spring break.
"We remain in close contact with the CDPH and will keep all parishioners, school families and staff apprised of any new or additional guidance from CDPH or the Archdiocese of Chicago," Pastor Eruaga and Principal Shauntae Davis said in a letter to parishioners.
The school and church will undergo a deep cleaning Friday, officials said.
Per guidance from CDPH, it is not necessary that other students, staff or parishioners of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish and School be tested for Coronavirus/COVID-19 at this time, nor is it necessary for anyone to self-quarantine, unless you begin exhibiting coronavirus/COVID-19 symptoms.
Diocese of Joliet also announced they will be suspending masses for this weekend only. They will consider future weekends going forward.
They also said reception of Holy Communion should be by hand only, as reception on tongue is temporarily suspended. Reception of the Precious Blood is also suspended and exchange of peace should only be expressed verbally. Holy Water fonts will be emptied but will be available in containers for parishioners to fill their own bottles.
Weddings and funerals schedule for Saturday may proceed as long as they have no more than 250 people. Churches should remain open for private prayer during a time determined by each pastor.
"This was not a decision I made lightly," said Cupich. "The Eucharist is the source and summit of our life as Catholics. And our schools and agencies provide essential services to many thousands across Cook and Lake Counties. But, in consultation with leaders from across the archdiocese, for the sake of the safety of our students, parishioners, and all the women and men who serve the people of the archdiocese, it is clear that we must take the better part of caution in order to slow the spread of this pandemic."
But Mayor Lightfoot says shutting down schools here could have cascading effects since a large number of CPS students depend on schools for eating, shelter and in some instances clothing. She says it's a big deal and that the city just isn't there yet.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.