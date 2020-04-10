Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot to tour McCormick Place alternate care facility; announces upcoming virtual council meeting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6074729" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Get a first look inside the makeshift hospital built to care for COVID-19 patients at McCormick Place in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will tour the alternate care facility at McCormick Place Friday afternoon to view the latest progress made to use the convention center in the city's fight against COVID-19.Lightfoot will be joined by the president of the Chicago Federation of Labor, Bob Reiter, and members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois National Guard.The Army Corps of Engineers, Illinois National Guard and local trade union members have worked around-the-clock to get over 1,700 patients. The work is currently one week ahead of its scheduled completion.On Wednesday, an airlift brought in supplies, including 500 individual isolation tents to provide a negative pressure environment.The space is expected to open up later this month, if needed.Lightfoot also announced Friday that next week's City Council meeting will be held virtually.The meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday will take place via videoconferencing. Residents can tune in atThe meeting will be primarily to adopt rules addressing meetings by videoconference, and it is expected that a City Council meeting to consider substantive legislation will occur in the near future, city officials said. Future committee meetings will also be conducted by videoconference.