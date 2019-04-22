WATCH LIVE: Melrose Park mayor, Rep. Chuy Garcia to speak on future of Westlake Hospital

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- There will be another court hearing Monday to decide the future of Westlake Hospital in west suburban Melrose Park.The village has been fighting attempts by the hospital's new owner, Pipeline Health, to suspend services at the 225-bed facility.Melrose Park Mayor Ron Serpico, U.S. Rep. Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia and community members plan to hold a press conference Monday morning to talk about why the hospital should not be closed."Displaced patients, mostly people of color, don't have other options for health care. Westlake Hospital is a critical asset for Melrose Park and surrounding communities in the Chicagoland area," Garcia said last week.The Illinois State Health Facilities and Services Review Board is expected to make a decision about whether Westlake will stay open for good by April 30.