Coronavirus

President Trump addresses the nation about novel coronavirus threat

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says 22 people in the U.S. have been stricken by the new coronavirus and additional cases in the United States are "likely."

Trump provided an update on the virus after the first reported U.S. death Saturday, of a woman he described as being in her late 50s and having a high medical risk. He says healthy Americans should be able to recover if they contract the new virus.

The virus threat has spooked global markets and the public at large. Trump is cautioning that "there's no reason to panic at all."

Trump spoke a day after he denounced criticism of his response to the threat as a "hoax" cooked up by his political enemies.

See all stories and videos about the novel coronavirus here.
