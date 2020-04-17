Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot tour McCormick Place as alternate care facility sees first COVID-19 patients; state officials seek more testing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6093476" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Lightfoot said it's too soon to be talking about events in July or August.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The McCormick Place alternate care facility began seeing some of its first COVID-19 patients Friday morning.The city isn't revealing how many people are there, but officials have said this is part of the site's preparation and training.Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot will get another tour of the space Friday, and there's also a greater emphasis on testing to get Illinois to the point where it can reopen.Tests have confirmed more than 25,000 positive COVID-19 cases in Illinois, but doctors believe there could be thousands more infected, or already recovered.Discovering who has already recovered will be the focus of antibody testing that state labs are working to expand."We need to know who may be infected as soon as we can before they come into contact with many other people, especially the most vulnerable," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.The state of Illinois has expanded the parameters of those eligible to get a test to include anyone who had COVID-like symptoms, even if that person has not been given a doctor's order.Pritzker said access to more labs that process the tests have allowed for the expansion.