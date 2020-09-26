University Park water update expected as lead levels remain below EPA standards

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5356237" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Residents in the south suburbs are frustrated over what they consider a lack of information about efforts to clean up lead-tainted water.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The mayor of University Park is expected to give an update on the town's contaminated water problem Saturday morning.Some residents there are now in their 15th month without safe drinking water.Aqua Illinois discovered elevated lead levels in June 2019. The elevation was the result of switching from well water to water from the Kankakee River.The village also used a different chemical treatment for removing rust in pipes, which removed some pipes' protective coating.But Aqua Illinois said data show they are on a path to resolution.It has restored high-quality water to about 89% of regularly-sampled homes and said residents under the advisory can consumer their water if they run their cold tap water for two to three minutes and filter cold tap water through a faucet or pitcher filter that's certified to remove lead.The company has provided over 5,000 filters and another 6,000 filter replacements, it said.At the time, the village distributed thousands of cases of bottled water and stopped charging residents for inconsumable water.Mayor Joseph E. Roudez III is expected to speak at 10 a.m. U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, is expected to attend, as well.Full statement from Aqua Illinois spokeswoman:"We've restored high water quality for about 89 percent of regularly sampled homes, which demonstrates meaningful progress toward reaching the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standard of 90 percent. Through Aqua Illinois' robust water sampling protocol established with national water chemistry experts and regulators, we know that hundreds of homes were never impacted by elevated lead levels and we have been able to restore high water quality for many other residents and businesses."We are doing everything we can to achieve a solution for those who remain impacted and all data indicates that our treatment is working effectively. Through our coordinated response, we are constantly monitoring the treatment, and have more than doubled our sampling pool - analyzing more than 4,500 water samples through our monthly program - and we continue to provide in home visits to clean and analyze faucet and plumbing fixtures."As we continue our efforts, because the source of the lead is internal plumbing within impacted homes, it is critical that every impacted customer continues regular tap water use, and that sampling customers continue to participate in our sampling program so that we can achieve the solution, together."The health and safety of our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and nothing is more important to us than achieving the long-term solution for impacted customers. As we continue working with national experts and customers under regulatory guidance to restore the best quality of water for impacted University Park residents, we will continue providing information and resources to be a good community partner."Maintaining an open line of communication continues to be a critical part of our response in the community. Although were not invited to this public meeting by the mayor or any Village officials and we believe it is important for customers to hear about our water quality improvements from independent third parties, we provided public officials with the latest information ahead of the meeting and continue to share updates with them and on our website. As always, we remain committed to ensuring that our customers have the facts about our water quality improvements and ongoing efforts to build on our progress."