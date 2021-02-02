Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: California to talk county tier changes, COVID-19 vaccine update

By Alix Martichoux
California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is holding a press conference at noon Tuesday to give an update on county reopening tiers and the COVID-19 vaccine.

We'll be streaming the press conference live. Check back at noon to watch and read updates.

State data posted online Tuesday showed two counties changing tiers: Alpine and Trinity, both moving from red to orange.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

All but four California counties are in the most restrictive purple tier.

Ghaly is also expected to give an update on California's coronavirus vaccine rollout. Frustrations have been mounting for weeks as eligible seniors struggle to secure a vaccine appointment and providers say they aren't receiving nearly enough doses to keep up with demand.

Ghaly will likely face questions about California's limited vaccine supply and other coronavirus issues at the noon press conference. We'll update this story as we learn more.


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniavaccinesgavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
CDC: Only 10 of 4M with Moderna vaccine had severe allergic reaction
Boarded up storefront becomes canvas for street artists
Arkansas doctor forgives $650k in medical debt
Doctors explain why flu numbers are down during COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 2,304 new COVID-19 cases; suburban Cook Co. enters Phase 4
Aragon Ballroom wall topples over under weight of snow
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded in Florida
Wife found dead after Inverness fire shot herself: police
South Side Irish Parade canceled for 2021 due to COVID-19
Woodstock Willie predicts early spring
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she is sexual assault survivor
Show More
'Watch Me' rapper Silento charged with murder, police say
Student uses GameStop earnings to donate to children's hospital
Bishop Ford truck fire causes traffic delays
IN expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Biden admin to provide COVID vaccine to pharmacies
More TOP STORIES News