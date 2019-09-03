Water Boil Advisory issued for East Chicago, all schools closed September 3

The School City of East Chicago announced all schools will be closed Tuesday, September 3, due to a citywide water boil advisory. Click here for more information.
The East Chicago Water Department announced the advisory was issued due to a loss of pressure in distribution lines.
The advisory will remain in effect until samples confirm the water is safe to drink.
Residents are advised to boil tap water vigorously for at least five minutes and then let it cool before using it for cooking, drinking, making ice, washing uncooked foods etc.
East Chicago residents are urged to share this information with those who may not have received this message directly.
Anyone seeking further information is asked to call the East Chicago Water Department at (219) 391-8469.