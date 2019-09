The School City of East Chicago announced all schools will be closed Tuesday, September 3, due to a citywide water boil advisory.

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- A boil advisory for East Chicago was lifted Tuesday evening.The School City of East Chicago closed all schools Tuesday, September 3, due to a citywide water boil advisory. Click here for more information The East Chicago Water Department announced the advisory was issued due to a loss of pressure in distribution lines.The advisory remained in effect until it was lifted later on Tuesday.Anyone seeking further information is asked to call the East Chicago Water Department at (219) 391-8469.