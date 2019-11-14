Health & Fitness

Water boil order issued in Highland Park

Photo/ Shutterstock

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- A boil order was issued Thursday for commercial properties in north suburban Highland Park after a water main break.

According to a statement from the city of Highland Park, the boil order was issued for the following addresses:

1393 Half Day Road;
2744 Skokie Valley Road;
2748 Skokie Valley Road;
2750-2760 Skokie Valley Road;
2772-2782 Skokie Valley Road;

2860 Skokie Valley Road;
2868 Skokie Valley Road;
2870 Skokie Valley Road;
2900 Skokie Valley Road; and
2930 Skokie Valley Road.

The order is expected to be lifted Friday, and no residential properties are affected, officials said.

While the order is in effect, residents should use bottled water for drinking, cooking and washing fruits and vegetables, officials said. Tap water may be used for bathing, showering and regular cleaning.

Non-boiled tap water may be used in dishwashing machines, officials said. If washing dishes by hand, residents should submerge clean dishes into a container of water with a tablespoon of bleach for at least one minute.

Tap water is safe to consume at all other addresses not included in the list, as they are serviced by a different water main, officials said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshighland parkboil order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton retiring in January
Woman shot at GoLo gas station in Lansing, police say
Racist video sparks fight at Tinley Park high school
Chicago casino bill fails in Springfield
Police report reveals new details on Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings racist incident
Deval Patrick highlights roots on Chicago's South Side
Show More
Law enforcement prepare to pull people over for pot behind the wheel
High school in Tinley Park helps first generation students into college
Woodlawn resident claims police wrongfully raided her home
Recreational marijuana dispensary 'same-site' licenses issued; 3 in Chicago
Police seek suspect in fatal drive-by shooting in Little Village
More TOP STORIES News