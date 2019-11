Boil order lifted for Highland Park following water main break

1393 Half Day Road

2744 Skokie Valley Road

2748 Skokie Valley Road

2750-2760 Skokie Valley Road

2772-2782 Skokie Valley Road

2860 Skokie Valley Road

2868 Skokie Valley Road

2870 Skokie Valley Road

2900 Skokie Valley Road

2930 Skokie Valley Road

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- A boil order has been lifted at a number of commercial properties in north suburban Highland Park that were affected by a water main break on Thursday The boil order was lifted for eight of the 10 properties by 10:15 p.m. Friday, and for the final two by 7:20 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the city of Highland Park.No further properties remain under a boil order.The properties under the order had experienced reduced water pressure caused by a water main break on Route 41 north of Route 22 early Thursday morning, city officials said.The order was issued as a precaution because the drop in pressure created the potential for ground water to enter the pipeline.The addresses affected by the order were:City officials said tap water is now safe for consumption in all of the affected areas.