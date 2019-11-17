Health & Fitness

Boil order lifted for Highland Park following water main break

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- A boil order has been lifted at a number of commercial properties in north suburban Highland Park that were affected by a water main break on Thursday.

The boil order was lifted for eight of the 10 properties by 10:15 p.m. Friday, and for the final two by 7:20 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the city of Highland Park.

No further properties remain under a boil order.

The properties under the order had experienced reduced water pressure caused by a water main break on Route 41 north of Route 22 early Thursday morning, city officials said.

The order was issued as a precaution because the drop in pressure created the potential for ground water to enter the pipeline.

The addresses affected by the order were:

  • 1393 Half Day Road

  • 2744 Skokie Valley Road


  • 2748 Skokie Valley Road

  • 2750-2760 Skokie Valley Road

  • 2772-2782 Skokie Valley Road

  • 2860 Skokie Valley Road

  • 2868 Skokie Valley Road


  • 2870 Skokie Valley Road

  • 2900 Skokie Valley Road

  • 2930 Skokie Valley Road


City officials said tap water is now safe for consumption in all of the affected areas.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshighland parkboil water advisoryboil ordercontaminated watercommunity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested after police chase involving SUV tied to Little Village fatal shooting
Baby born without skin goes home after 11 months in hospital
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family marks 20th birthday of slain pregnant woman
Car fatally strikes bicyclist on South Side: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with wintry mix late Sunday
USPS kicks off annual Santa Claus letter campaign
Chicago photographer helps Michigan girl who wasn't allowed to take school picture
Show More
Gun buyback on Chicago's South Side pays $100 for every firearm turned in
Teen undergoing chemo enjoys experience of lifetime with Chicago Bears
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
Court blocks Rodney Reed's execution indefinitely
Chicago-area marijuana dispensaries hosting job fair this weekend
More TOP STORIES News