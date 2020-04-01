A wave of anxiety for people with rent and mortgage payments due amid coronavirus shutdown

Some Chicago residents want a city-wide rent freeze, saying the coronavirus outbreak has caused extreme financial hardship.
But some measures are already in place.
Governor Pritzker issued an Executive Order pausing all evictions from homes and rental units.
The state has urged all mortgage companies to defer payments for 90 days for those who are suffering because of the pandemic.
Some companies are also suspending late charges and penalties.
Responsible for not just herself, but her elderly mother, hotel sales manager Allison Watson is one of the millions of people who has found themselves abruptly out of work.
"I wasn't given any form of a severance package or insurance package. Nothing. So I'm kind of high and dry," Watson said.
Already, in Hyde Park, there is an online petition calling for a rent strike that has garnered over 15,000 signatures.
Despite a temporary halt on evictions, and the many landlords and mortgage banks who are waiving late payment fees, a rent freeze won't be coming any time soon.
"The way the law is written right now does not allow for the mayor to be able to do that. And this is an emergency and we need to take emergency measures lift the ban on rent control so we can enact a rent freeze in Chicago and all over the state.," Alderman Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez said. "
The city has enacted a $2 million dollar grant program to give 2,000 Chicagoans $1,000 toward rent or mortgage programs. Half will be awarded through a lottery and the other half will be distributed by nonprofit groups. The deadline to apply is Wednesday.
Lawmakers agree, more needs to be done.
"Those who have been laid off it will take more than a month or two in my judgement for them to be recalled to go back to work," said Alerman Roberto Maldonado, who represents the 26th Ward.
It is not just rent or mortgage payments that are due. While late fee moratoriums help, those bills will eventually have to be paid.
"I have multiple sclerosis. So that in itself. There are certain medicines that I have to have. Right now I'm ok. But if this continues for another two months I'm going to be, this is going to be another situation," Watson said.
For those who rely on Social Security and SSI payments. Those checks will be coming as scheduled, with no impact from the current situation.