Doctor discusses ways to mitigate spread of coronavirus while protesting

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital News
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dr. Chris Colbert discussed how health care professionals are preparing for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases because people are gathering in large crowds to protest.

Colbert is from the Emergency Medical Residency Program at UIC.

After millions of people across the world have taken to the streets to protest police brutality, Colbert discussed how worried the medical community is about another resurgence of COVID-19.

Colbert discussed the continued prevalence of the virus.

Colbert recommended using hand sanitizer as a way to mitigate the spread of the virus.

"Wearing your face mask will significantly decrease transmission," he said.

There are also alternatives to protesting in a group, such as contacting elected officials, Colbert said.
