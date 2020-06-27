Weddings in Illinois' Phase 4 can happen, but will look different amid COVID-19 pandemic, BGA says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Weddings are permitted in the state of Illinois' Phase 4 of reopening, but they will look much different from typical celebrations.John Chase from the Better Government Association joined ABC 7 Chicago to talk about Illinois' new guidelines Saturday.The limitations are still pretty strict; only 50 people are allowed. No dance floors are permitted, and masks are required. No more than 10 people are allowed at each table, and social distancing should be enforced, he said.Some couples have had to postpone their weddings several times, Chase said.And if there is a regression in COVID-19 cases in Illinois, the state could go back a phase.But weddings are still happening in Illinois in Phase 4. To learn more, visit